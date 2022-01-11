Sue Gray: Boris Johnson’s fate is now in the hands of a civil servant leading a party investigation, according to MPs.

Sue Gray: According to MPs, the fate of Boris Johnson is now in the hands of a civil servant leading a party investigation.

After helping to bring down two Cabinet ministers, the former Whitehall propriety and ethics chief appears unlikely to pull any punches in her report.

Conservative MPs believe Boris Johnson’s fate as Prime Minister now rests with the veteran civil servant once dubbed “deputy God” who is investigating alleged lockdown-busting No 10 parties.

MPs who want Mr Johnson to resign are reportedly waiting for the report of influential Cabinet Office official Sue Gray before acting.

“He is in Sue Gray’s hands now,” one former Cabinet minister said, “it all depends on how strong her language is,” implying that a damning conclusion could hasten his demise.

It’s unclear when Ms Gray’s report will be released, but health minister Ed Argar stated that the government wants to see the findings “as soon as possible.”

When Cabinet Secretary Simon Case was forced to recuse himself after allegations of staff having drinks in his office during lockdown, she took over the “partygate” investigation.

Ms Gray, the former Whitehall propriety and ethics chief, will have no authority to sanction Mr Johnson or officials; she has only been asked to rule on the facts surrounding the various outcomes.

However, if she discovers that Mr Johnson violated lockdown rules by attending a party in Downing Street, more MPs may feel compelled to write letters of no confidence in the PM to Sir Graham Brady, the chairman of the powerful backbench 1922 Committee, with 54 letters needed to force a leadership contest.

Any violation of the rules will only intensify calls for an investigation by the Metropolitan Police Service, which is currently “in contact with the Cabinet Office” over alleged violations.

If the police do nothing, it is up to the Prime Minister to decide who, if anyone, in Whitehall should be fired or sanctioned, including himself.

Ms Gray, who has already played a role in the demise of two Cabinet ministers, appears unlikely to pull any punches in her report.

She presided over the “Plebgate” investigation, which resulted in Andrew Mitchell’s resignation, as well as the investigation into Theresa May’s former deputy, Damian Green, who lied about pornography on his computer.

However, one Tory MP stated that he believed Mr Johnson would be able to survive because several officials, including those.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

Sue Gray: Civil servant leading parties probe now controls Boris Johnson’s fate, MPs believe