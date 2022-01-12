Sue Gray is the senior civil servant in charge of the investigation into Downing Street lockdown parties.

Sue Gray is a senior civil servant and the Cabinet Office’s second permanent secretary who previously ran a pub in Northern Ireland.

Boris Johnson’s fate as Prime Minister may now be in the hands of a woman who few people had even heard of until recently.

Sue Gray is a Cabinet Office permanent secretary and a senior civil servant.

She’s currently leading an investigation into several alleged lockdown parties, including a “bring your own booze” party in No 10’s garden in May 2020, to which around 100 staff were reportedly invited.

People were only allowed to meet one other household member outside at the time.

Here’s everything you need to know about Ms. Gray and the potential impact of her investigation on the Prime Minister.

Ms Gray has worked in the Civil Service since the 1970s, except for a brief period in the late 1980s when she and her husband Bill Conlon ran a pub in Newry, Northern Ireland.

She joined the Cabinet Office in the late 1990s and later worked as the director general of the propriety and ethics team from 2012 to 2018 before becoming the head of the Cabinet Secretary’s private offices group.

Ms Gray then moved to the Northern Ireland Civil Service before returning to Whitehall as the Cabinet Office’s second permanent secretary last year.

Ms. Gray has a track record of leading high-profile government investigations, and she has already played a role in the resignation of two Cabinet ministers.

She presided over the “Plebgate” investigation, which resulted in Andrew Mitchell’s resignation in 2012 after he allegedly swore at police officers and called them “plebs,” as well as the investigation into Theresa May’s former deputy, Damian Green, who lied about pornography on his computer.

MPs who want Mr Johnson to resign are reportedly waiting for the findings of Ms Gray’s investigation before taking any action.

“He’s in Sue Gray’s hands now,” an ex-Cabinet minister said. “It all depends on how strong her language is.”

Although it is unclear when Ms Gray’s report will be released, health minister Ed Argar has stated that the government wants to see the findings “as soon as possible.”

Madame Gray.

