Sue Gray plans to finish the Boris Johnson party investigation ‘as soon as possible,’ but it could be hampered by a police investigation.

Sue Gray plans to finish her investigation into Boris Johnson’s political party ‘as soon as possible,’ but it could be hampered by a police investigation.

The Metropolitan Police have refused to say whether they will investigate the party, but have stated that they are in contact with the Cabinet Office.

Sue Gray, a senior civil servant, plans to deliver the findings of her investigation into No 10 lockdown parties “as soon as possible” – but she may have to postpone if police launch their own investigation.

On Tuesday, the Metropolitan Police Service said it would look into the “Bring Your Own Booze” party in the Downing Street garden on May 20, 2020, but today only said it was in contact with the Cabinet Office.

Boris Johnson admitted to attending the gathering, along with a suspected 30 others, at Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, but claimed he thought it was a work event.

Ms Gray has been tasked with leading an investigation into the May 2020 garden party as well as several other gatherings that took place during the Christmas season that same year.

Police are expected to wait for her to publish her findings before deciding whether or not to open an investigation.

However, if police launch their own investigation before that, Ms Gray’s investigation would be put on hold, and she would have to hand over any evidence she has to the cops.

“If police said they would investigate, the Gray inquiry would pause, at least on any specific events the police would be looking into,” Cath Haddon, senior fellow at the Institute for Government, said.

This is because a police investigation would take precedence over an internal investigation, which they would not want to prejudge.

In this case, the police have the upper hand.

“They would be expected to hand over relevant documentation, as the government stated when the investigation was launched.

However, the Met has not indicated that an investigation will be launched at this time.”

Sue Gray is a senior civil servant who works for the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities as the Second Permanent Secretary.

After her predecessor, Cabinet Secretary Simon Case, resigned over allegations of drinking in his own office, she took over the No 10 parties investigation.

Sajid Javid, the Secretary of State for Health, has described her as “known for her neutrality and probity.”

It is crucial, according to Mr. Javid.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

Sue Gray to complete Boris Johnson party inquiry ‘as soon as possible’ – but could be delayed by police probe

Who is Sue Gray? Sue Gray is a senior civil servant and the Second Permanent Secretary at the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities. She took over the No 10 parties investigation after her predecessor, Cabinet Secretary Simon Case, stepped down amid allegations that drinks took place within his own office. Health Secretary Sajid Javid has described her as being “known for her neutrality and probity”. Mr Javid said it is essential for Ms Gray to have complete freedom over the investigation, in order to establish the facts surrounding the reports of gatherings. A source told The Times that she is “fierce, forensic and has a real sense of right and wrong”, and warned that the inquiry would be “much more serious than anyone realises”. Another told The Guardian that appointing Ms Gray was the “biggest mistake” ministers could have made if they want to cover anything up, because she will “investigate the claims and point the blame at those responsible.” Ms Gray joined the civil service in the 70s but took a career break in the 80s to run the Cove Bar outside Newry in County Down in Northern Ireland. She rejoined the civil service to work in the Cabinet Office with Gordon Brown and Tony Blair, before being promoted under David Cameron. In 2012, she became director general of the propriety and ethics team. There, she headed an investigation into Theresa May’s close ally Damian Green in a case which eventually saw him sacked, and also oversaw the “Plebgate” inquiry involving then-Chief Whip Andrew Mitchell.

Key questions How long will Ms Gray’s investigation take? Some reports suggest she could present the results as early as next week but it has taken months in the past for findings of similar investigations to be reported. The investigation into allegations of bullying against the Home Secretary, Priti Patel, took six months, while the Green inquiry lasted about two months. Such investigations are largely focused on fact-finding but it is often clear what conclusions are to be drawn based on how the facts are set out. Will police investigate? So far the Metropolitan Police Service has said only that it is “liaising with the Cabinet Office” and refused to comment on the launch of a full investigation or who is dealing with the Cabinet Office. So far, it has declined to investigate other reports of No 10 parties, with Scotland Yard saying it “does not investigate historic breaches of Covid rules”. Will Ms Gray have to stop her investigation if a police launch a probe? The Institute for Government says Ms Gray’s investigation would be suspended to allow the police to conduct their own. Would her material have to be handed over to officers? The Government would be expected to hand over relevant documentation to the Met.