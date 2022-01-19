Sue Gray’s report on the No. 10 parties has been postponed until next week due to new evidence.

The Sue Gray report on the No. 10 parties has been postponed until next week due to new evidence.

The publication of the report could also influence the timing of any vote of no confidence in Boris Johnson.

Sue Gray’s report to the Downing Street parties will not be submitted until next week, following multiple delays caused by new evidence.

Ms Gray, the Cabinet Office official in charge of the investigation into alleged illegal gatherings, had hoped to deliver her findings to Boris Johnson by the end of this week.

However, it is now believed that she will not complete her work before Monday.

She has had to add new allegations to her investigation on several occasions, as well as interview new witnesses, including Dominic Cummings, a former No 10 aide.

The delay has angered Mr Johnson’s team, who believe that the longer the Prime Minister is in limbo, the higher the risk of a successful coup against him.

He has repeatedly dodged questions about his future, telling the public and MPs that they should wait until the report is released and he responds in the Commons before making judgments about his actions.

If enough MPs submit no-confidence letters in the coming days, the timing of Ms Gray’s report could affect when any vote on the leadership takes place.

Sir Graham Brady, the Chairman of the 1922 Committee, has the authority to decide when a formal vote of confidence in the Conservative leader should be held once the required 54 letters are received.

He gave only about 12 hours’ notice in 2018 before a vote on Theresa May’s future, but MPs believe he may change the schedule this time.

“You’d think Sir Graham would wait until after the report comes back, so MPs can vote on the facts next week,” one MP said.

After a botched attempt to oust Mr Johnson last year, the backbench chief is seen as hostile to him.

Sue Gray report on No 10 parties delayed until next week because new evidence keeps emerging