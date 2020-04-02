Sue Radford teaches NINE of her brood during coronavirus shutdown 

A mum-of-21 has stepped up to homeschooling the youngest nine of her children while expecting a 22nd child.

Sue Radford, 44, from Morecambe, Lancashire, has set to work making sure all her children continue their education despite the coronavirus lockdown.

Sue shared a picture of her children: James, 16, Ellie, 14, Aimee, 13, Josh, 12, Max, 11, Tillie, nine, Oscar, eight, Casper, seven and Hallie working from the Radford family’s home.

Sue who is 35 weeks pregnant, posted a photo of them at the kitchen table working, and some taking lessons via distance learning.

She wrote: ‘Day one of homeschooling there probably won’t be a day two.’

Fellow parents were amazed as they also faced he challenge of homeschooling, some while working fro home themselves.

One parent wrote: ‘I thought I had it bad with 3!!! Good luck!!!!!’

A second parent added: ‘Wow! Take my hat off to you ! I have 4 and it’s something.’

Like the rest of the country, Sue and her family are self-isolating to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Sue was planning to be induced but is now worried she may have to postpone the birth.

Sue said: ‘For the past kind of, I would say, since the middle of last week, I was thinking do I still go for my induction in the middle of next week’s time.

‘I don’t know what to do for the best really? Do I cancel it? ‘It’s not the end of the world if I cancel it.

‘I might postpone it for another week, I’ll see.’

The Radfords are Britain’s biggest family, with Noel and Sue parents to Chris, 30, Sophie, 26, Chloe, 24, Jack, 22, Daniel, 20, Luke, 19, Millie, 18, Katie, 17, James, 16, Ellie, 14, Aimee, 13, Josh, 12, Max, 11, Tillie, nine, Oscar, eight, Casper, seven, Hallie, four, Phoebe, three, Archie, two, and Bonnie, one.

They also have three grandchildren – who are Sophie’s kids – Daisy, six, Ayprill, four, and Leo, two.

Their 18-year-old daughter, Millie, is also expecting a baby.

The couple proudly don’t claim any benefits apart from Child Benefit and rely on Noel’s bakery business to make ends meet.