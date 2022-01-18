Sugar-addicted monkeys wreak havoc on Thailand’s capital.

Sugar-addicted monkeys wreak havoc on Thai towns.

These monkeys had gone completely insane.

A swarm of primates wreaked havoc on a Thai city as a result of their sugar addiction.

According to the Daily Mail, it all started in November after COVID-19 restrictions were lifted and more tourists returned to the country.

Lopburi, about 90 miles north of Bangkok, is a popular tourist destination due to its native macaque population.

However, according to the same Daily Mail article, because of the influx of tourists, these macaques have been exposed to more sugar-filled drinks and snacks, causing them to become hyper and wreak havoc.

No one knows why these people thought it would be a good idea to feed sugar to a herd of wild animals.

According to the Mirror, tens of thousands of monkeys can be found in Lopburi’s streets at any given time.

Worse, they’re not only hyperactive due to the sugar rush and terrorizing the locals, but they’re also fighting amongst themselves in a bizarre monkey gang war.

Unfortunately, this isn’t a new problem, or even the only addiction: according to a 2020 Mirror article, these macaques sugar addicts were also macaques sex addicts at one point, performing the act so frequently that they’ve had a noticeable population spike since last year, giving them plenty of leverage to overrun the city.

So, basically, the monkeys of Lopburi have taken over the area in order to play with each other and eat each other to death.

Some species have it all.