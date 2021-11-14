Suicide attempts, “raging jealousy” over wife Jada, and substance abuse are among Will Smith’s most shocking memoir revelations.

Suicide attempts, ‘raging jealousy’ over wife Jada, and substance abuse are among Will Smith’s shocking memoir revelations.

The new memoir by Will Smith,

, reveals his battles with depression, jealousy during his marriage to Jada Pinkett-Smith, drug use, and more, providing fans with an unprecedented look into his life.

Will, the book written by the Fresh Prince star, contains a number of startling admissions from the 53-year-old actor.

He admitted that he and Jada, 50, had ups and downs and mentioned some of his previous relationships.

The Aladdin star’s book mentions old flames like Stockard Channing and Melanie Parker.

He also spoke about his wife, Jada, and her relationships, particularly with Tupac Shakur, a close friend.

Will admitted in his memoir that he was “jealous” of Jada’s relationship with the California rapper.

In addition to previous relationships, the I, Robot star wrote extensively about his marriage, its difficulties, and the lengths to which he went to save it.

Will’s upcoming YouTube docuseries has a trailer, which was released ahead of the publication of his memoir.

The premise of the show is to lose weight.

In a voice over, Will says, “This began as а journey to get into the best shape of my life.”

“I thought I was in the best physical shape of my life when I first started this show.

My thoughts, on the other hand, were elsewhere.

“I ended up learning a lot about myself.”

” he says.

The book was mentioned several times throughout the video.

Willow Smith, Jаden Smith, and Trey Smith were among the members of the actormusician’s family who gathered for a reаding of а section of the book.

“That was the only time in my life that I ever considered suicide,” Will confesses to those closest to him.

” he says.

Willow is visibly moved in the video, while her brothers and the others at the table watch silently.

When Will talks about this time in his life, it’s a little strange.

In another part of the trailer, the ’90s icon appears emotional.

He’s sitting at the same table as before.

Willow, 20, looked on, crying and wiping her own tears as Will wiped his tears with a tissue.

Will discussed the emotional turmoil he went through during his first marriage in an excerpt from his memoir obtained by People.

In the meantime…

