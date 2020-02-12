Suicide bombing kills 1 soldier in southern Algeria

ALGIERS, Feb. 9 (Xinhua) — A suicide bomber on Sunday targeted a military barrack in the southernmost area of Algeria, killing a soldier, Algerian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The attack took place at around 10:05 a.m. near the Algerian border with Mali, as a bomb-laden car headed fast to a military barrack before exploding at the entrance, the source said.

In 2019, Algerian army troops killed 15 terrorists and arrested 25 others, while 44 others surrendered to authorities, the source said, adding that 245 individuals charged with offering support to terrorist groups were arrested.

The North African nation deployed tens of thousands of troops along the border with Mali and Libya to thwart intrusion of terrorists and arms.