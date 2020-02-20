Sulzer CEO sees coronavirus impact during first half of…

ZURICH, Feb 19 – Sulzer said it expects the coronavirus outbreak to cause a downturn in the Swiss pumpmaker’s orders and revenue in China during the first half of 2020 before a recovery in the second half of the year.

“For orders and sales we think it is mostly going to be recovered during the year,” Chief Executive Greg Poux-Guillaume told reporters on a call on Wednesday. “We don’t expect the impact will be neutral in the first half, that would be ambitious.”

“We will be running at 100% capacity in the later part of March, and the likelihood is we have something of an orders and sales impact in the first half and then a recovery in the second half.”

There could be an impact on full year profitability as the company’s five factories in China run at full capacity with overtime to make up the shortfall during the second half of the year, said the executive after Sulzer reported better than expected operating profit for 2019. (Reporting by John Revill Editing by Michelle Martin)