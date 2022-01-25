Summer Wells’ disappearance has taken on a new twist, as her mother has called the cops on her father following a violent altercation.

As the search for their daughter Summer enters its seventh month, Bly Wells is said to have accused her husband of physical assault last week.

The mother called 911 to the Wells home last Wednesday after being notified of a domestic disturbance, according to a report from the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office.

Dispatchers said they heard arguments in the background as officers were on their way before the line went dead.

Bly claimed her husband, Donald Wells, had pushed her against a wall and grabbed her by the throat when they arrived.

During the alleged assault, the mother believes she broke her left thumb.

Donald allegedly admitted to police that he and his wife had been drinking all night, but he denied ever harming his wife.

Officers found no evidence that Bly’s thumb had been used to put her shoe on, according to the report.

The couple was not charged.

Summer, their daughter, went missing from their home in Tennessee on June 15, seven months ago.

The case has remained a mystery, with police confirming that the circumstances surrounding her disappearance are still unknown.

In November, investigators launched a new search after multiple law enforcement agencies joined the investigation and a (dollar)25,000 reward was offered for information on her whereabouts.

A month after Summer vanished, Charity EquuSearch Midwest joined the search for the five-year-old.

Despite receiving nearly 1,000 tips, authorities reported at the time that none of the leads had yielded any results.

After a witness reported seeing a red Toyota pickup truck in the area around the time Summer was last seen, investigators were looking for the driver.

The driver could be a witness, police said, and they were asked to come forward.

The driver has so far remained unidentified.

Summer’s family situation has become clearer since Donald Wells admitted his sons had been removed from their home on a podcast called “Jay is 4 Justice” last year.

Summer’s family made the decision after receiving threats and accusations of her kidnapping online.

“Right now, with everyone attacking us and all this stuff going on, it’s probably better for them,” Donald said on the show.

He also allegedly stated that many people were coming to him and accusing him of various things in relation to his daughter’s disappearance.

Donald admitted, “I believed that stuff.”

