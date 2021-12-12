Summer Wells, Oakley Carlson, and Michael Vaughan are among the children who have gone missing across the United States.

Summer Wells, Oakley Carlson, and Michael Vaughan vanished with few clues as to their whereabouts, leaving law enforcement stumped.

Oakley Carlson has been missing since Monday, when authorities conducted a welfare check after receiving a tip from a concerned citizen.

Jordan Bowers and Andrew Carlson, her parents, were arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after they were unable to locate their daughter.

Oakley’s disappearance is shrouded in mystery, beginning with her disappearance from their Oakville, Washington home.

A Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office news release stated, “An exact date when the child was last seen has not been verified.”

Oakley’s former foster parents, who are pleading for her safe return, were alarmed by a fire at the family’s home in November that went unreported to local authorities.

Jamie Jo Hiles wondered aloud, “If no one has seen her, what could have happened to her? Was it the fire? Was it something else?”

The absence of the fire department, according to Undersheriff Brad Johansson, is “unusual.”

According to the sheriff’s office, neighbors haven’t seen Oakley in “quite some time,” and her parents are refusing to tell them where she is.

Anyone who has seen Oakley in the last year or knows anything about her whereabouts should contact detectives at 360-533-8765.

Summer Moon-Utah Wells was last seen outside her family’s home in Rogersville, Tennessee, on June 15.

Summer went to the basement to play with toys after planting flowers in the front yard with her grandmother and Bly, according to her mother, Candus Bly.

Later that evening, when Bly went to check on her daughter, she found the basement empty and the door unlocked.

About 30 minutes before they began assisting in the search for Summer, one neighbor described hearing a “scream.”

Summer’s parents believe she was kidnapped, but police say no leads in the case have materialized, and detectives haven’t found any evidence of that.

As the search for Summer continues, the family has released photos of what she might look like “in disguise.”

Summer is three feet tall, weighs 40 pounds, and has blond hair and blue eyes. Anyone with information about her is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Michael Vaughan’s mother made an appeal to the public on Wednesday, as the family approaches five months since they last saw him.

