Sun Kil Moon’s Mark Kozelek Accused Of Sexual Misconduct By Multiple Women

Mark Kozelek, a San Francisco-based singer who has released albums under his bands Red House Painters and Sun Kil Moon, has been accused of sexual misconduct by three women.

The women accused Kozelek, 53, of several offenses, including behaving inappropriately, exposing himself and engaging in sexual acts without consent, Pitchfork reported Thursday. The incidents allegedly happened between 2014 and 2017.

Pitchfork said it made several attempts to reach out to Kozelek and his representatives for comment regarding the allegations, but it has yet to receive a response.

One of his accusers, Los Angeles-based mental health specialist Sarah Catherine Golden, detailed her encounter with Kozelek in Espinho, Portugal, in November 2017. She was apparently the inspiration for Kozelek’s song, “Soap for Joyful Hands.”

Golden said she recognized Kozelek on her flight to Portugal, and they struck up a conversation. He invited her to one of his shows, following which they proceeded to his hotel room so he could call her a cab.

Kozelek did call her a cab, Golden said, but then went on to masturbate in front of her and tried to kiss and fondle her. He also laid down on top of her, she recalled.

Another woman, who went by the name “Andrea,” told Pitchfork that he “exposed himself to her without consent” and “pounced” on her when they met up at his hotel room in Raleigh, North Carolina, in 2014. Andrea was 19 years old at the time.

The woman said they had several other sexual encounters in the following months. However, she alleged that Kozelek never wore condoms after the first night and pressured her into doing certain sexual acts.

“I feel like our sexual relationship, every encounter was him trying to find another thing he could do, and not in a way where he asks for consent or permission,” she said.

Andrea said she continued to keep in touch with Kozelek because she loved his music and also feared his reaction to her ending their relationship.

“Mark told me he loved me after the second time we had sex, and it was the first time anyone I had a relationship with had said that to me,” she said. “I think I was able to excuse some of his behavior because I thought he loved me, even though I recognized that it was strange he was telling me that so quickly.”

The third victim, a female musician who did not want to be named in the article, said that Kozelek acted inappropriately after inviting her and a fellow musician to his hotel room following a 2014 music festival.