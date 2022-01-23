Sunday roasts, Alan Shearer, and Only Fools and Horses were all favorites of the Texas synagogue terrorist.

‘Loved Sunday roasts, Alan Shearer, and Only Fools and Horses,’ according to the Texas synagogue terrorist.

His family said yesterday that a British terrorist shot dead during a US synagogue siege grew up as a normal Lancashire lad before falling into the clutches of Islamic militants.

Faisal Akram, Blackburn Rovers striker Alan Shearer, and comedian Bernard Manning were all fans of Sunday roasts.

The Only Fools and Horses fan was an avid amateur boxer who competed in the same shows as Ricky Hatton as a teenager.

However, when he was in his twenties, he was snatched up by an Islamic sect and led down a path that included burning £60,000 in the street and kidnapping four worshippers at the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue in Colleyville, Texas.

He demanded the release of a female Al-Qaeda terrorist, but his captives eventually managed to flee.

“I’ve been praying to Allah for this for two years, I’m coming home in a body bag,” Akram told his brother Gulbar in a final phone call.

A SWAT team fatally shot the 44-year-old.

“He wasn’t an angel,” Gulbar, 43, told The Sun on Sunday.

“However, if these religious zealots hadn’t gotten their hands on him, none of this would have happened.”

“He wasn’t anti-Semitic, either.”

One of his closest friends is a devout follower of the Jewish faith.

“Mosques, Imams, police, and government officials all need to do more to prevent this from happening.”

Gulbar, Akram, and their four brothers were raised in Blackburn’s Asian community, but “in the traditional English way.”

Both kung fu and boxing were encouraged, according to Gulbar.

At school, Akram excelled in PE, math, and physics.

However, he was kicked out for “fighting and hustling.”

His worried parents enrolled him in a military school in Jhelum, Pakistan.

Akram returned to study business and marketing two years later.

He did not, however, complete the program.

“He was very intelligent, but he was in a hurry to make money,” Gulbar recalled.

“He was the quintessential Del Boy.”

If he could make money, he didn’t care if something was stolen.”

He dated a woman who was related to Joe Bloggs, the multimillionaire owner of the 1980s fashion label, but they both died in a car accident in September 1998.

Akram, who loved to party, broke his back and had to take painkillers for six months, according to Gulbar, which changed his personality even more.

He was the epitome of what a Del Boy was supposed to be.

If he could make some money, he didn’t mind if something was stolen.

Akram became a member of the Tablighi Jamaat sect in 2003, renounced his previous lifestyle by burning £60,000 in cash outside his family’s mosque.

He referred to it as “dirty money.”

Before marrying in Blackburn in 2004, Akram lived in Pakistan.

He was the one who…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.