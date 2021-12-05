Sunday will be nice for outdoor activities, but Monday will be rainy and windy.

There’s no better time than now to find a Christmas tree or go for a walk between football games.

Today’s forecast for south central Pennsylvania, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Steve Travis, is for a pleasant, mostly sunny day with high temperatures in the mid-40s.

Clouds will begin to move in this evening, bringing stronger winds and a chance of showers. Showers will become more likely throughout the day Monday, with periods of on-and-off rain expected from 7 a.m. onward.

Following the passage of that front, the region will experience significantly cooler temperatures, with highs not expected to rise above the low 30s on Tuesday.

What’s the verdict?

“Today is the day for anyone who wants to do something outside,” Travis said.