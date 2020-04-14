Sunday with Naga Munchetty: ‘I’m bereft not to be playing golf’

The presenter on missing the golf course, relearning the piano and working her way through her favourite curry recipes

What’s your morning routine? Coffee, teeth-brushing, Marr, but no more trips to the gym for now. I’m finding planning for days in the house, and setting achievable goals, quite calming, although I’m bereft not to be playing golf.

Did you play every Sunday? I did until recently. I started 11 years ago, although for a long time I refused – I used to say it was a posh person’s game. But then my five rounds a week used to keep me very busy.

What are you doing with the spare time? Playing piano, like I did when I was younger. I’m already a quarter of the way through learning Clair de Lune – I sat down for 10 minutes last Sunday and ended up playing for an hour. With nowhere to rush to, I find myself less frustrated.

Sundays growing up? Cramming homework and tiptoeing around the house. My parents were nurses, often working night shifts. I’d be out in Streatham on my bike until we ate dinner together. If Mum was cooking we’d chat in the kitchen. I’d wrap the samosas and she’d fry them.

Can you switch off from work? I’m always on top of the news, but taking a break on days off has become harder. People are watching Breakfast more than they might normally, and the ‘hellos’ and ‘thank yous’ I get during my daily exercise keep me going. Having wine ready for the 4.30pm press conference helps, too.

The perfect night in? With food and friends, and usually silly games and dancing. I’m spending more time cooking now, working through a file of curry recipes Mum made for me years ago. I had plans to see two old school pals this afternoon. We’re going to open a bottle each and Zoom instead.

Sunday night dread? Not for me. News is 24/7, so Sundays aren’t precious. If I have to work it doesn’t bother me, it’s a part of my routine I enjoy and take pride in it, and in such strange times, it gives me focus and purpose.

Naga Munchetty is a presenter on BBC Breakfast