Sunday with Rylan Clark-Neal: ‘We get a takeaway roast from the pub. Don’t judge me’

The TV personality on easy dinners and deep cleaning

What’s for breakfast? I’m a terrible breakfast person. It takes me six coffees to get up. I’d like to say I rustle up eggs and bacon, but it’s more likely to be a bag of Monster Munch.

Are Sundays sexy? Sitting in a dressing gown with no makeup, no, I wouldn’t say sexy. Horrifying, yes.

Sundays growing up? I found Sundays boring. There was nothing on telly and you knew you had school the next day. Then, in my teenage years, Sundays were just a recovery from Friday and Saturday.

Sunday housework? They called me Mr Hygiene. I clean everything. I order every cleaning product. I’m obsessed. Even when everything’s clean, it’s still not clean enough.

Sunday fantasy? I’d like to have been an architect. I’ve just built my own house. I did a lot of the architectural drawings and scale calculations.

Sunday shopping? About six months ago, all I wanted was to pop into Zara to buy a jumper. It took me about an hour and half to get out because everyone wanted a selfie and I’m too nice to say no. I do all my shopping online now.

Worst online purchase? A lift button. I just wanted to see how they work. You know those vacuum lifts? I was thinking of getting one, because it would be like being in The Hunger Games. But they cost 50 grand. So I don’t think I’ll bother.

Sunday dinner? We’ve got into a habit of getting a takeaway roast from the pub. You just ring them up and you get what looks like a Costco box full of roast potatoes and gravy. Don’t judge me.

Sunday evening? I’ve got a telly on the wall in my bathroom but every time I turn it on, I seem to be on. So I’m sitting there in the bath watching myself present Supermarket Sweep.

Rylan presents You Are What You Wear on BBC One from 26 March

