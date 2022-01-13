Sunions, the new ‘tearless onions,’ were my first try, and I didn’t cry.

Sunions, the new ‘tearless onions,’ did not make me cry.

Sunions may be a welcome addition to the shopping basket for sensitive home cooks or children eager to learn.

The price is the only real roadblock.

Using a very sharp knife, sucking on a piece of bread, and whistling are among the suggestions for keeping cooks from crying while slicing onions.

These recommendations can be found in books and on the internet alongside more practical advice like chilling onions before cutting them and keeping the kitchen well ventilated.

Tears streamed down my cheeks as I stood in pub kitchens chopping onions for hours.

My body had adapted to a point where the severity had diminished over time, but my eyes would still sting.

The only way to avoid the danger is to put on a good pair of goggles.

Or, as it is now known, “Sunions.”

The sunion onion is a “brown, tearless, and sweet” variety that will be available for the first time in the United Kingdom on January 18th.

Sunions have been dubbed a “game-changer” by Waitrose, where the vegetable will make its debut.

The tagline “not a single tear” is used to promote the product.

The onions, according to reports, took more than 30 years to perfect and were first developed by the agricultural behemoth Bayer.

Sunions are no longer owned by BASF, which claims they are the result of decades of cross-breeding rather than genetic modification.

Sunions work, according to Waitrose, because they have “low pungency levels” and a “length of time between harvest (in July) and sale of several months,” which allows the compounds in onions that cause tears to be reduced.

Chemical testing is performed on onions before they are sold.

According to the retailer, pyruvate levels in onions range from 1 to 10, with 10 being the most severe.

Sunions are mild, with a rating of 3 on the scale.

Do these efforts pay off? On Wednesday, I quickly sliced three Sunions in a row, dicing the vegetable finely and exposing the root.

For a while, I held halves up to my eyes and hung out with the vapours near the chopping board.

I didn’t feel anything at all.

You may be wondering if Sunions’ lower chemical content has any effect.

