Sunrise’s Samantha Armytage reveals her concerns about Adele’s dramatic weight loss

Sunrise presenter Sam Armytage has expressed her concerns about Adele’s recent weight loss.

The 43-year-old breakfast TV host questioned whether Adele’s rumoured 45kg slim down was done in a ‘healthy’ way, amid claims the British singer followed a diet of ‘green juice and 1,000 calories per day’.

‘I’m not sure this sounds very healthy,’ said Sam, who is a highly-paid ambassador for WW, formerly known as Weight Watchers.

During a segment about Adele’s weight loss, Sam asked health coach Samantha Jackson whether it was ‘dangerous for a human’ to lose 45kg in less than a year.

‘I mean, she makes her living out of singing. Is it dangerous for her voice?’ she asked.

Despite asking the expert several questions about Adele’s diet, Sam insisted that she wasn’t fond of such discussions.

‘I don’t like talking about women’s weight, be whatever you want to be, as long as she is happy,’ she told her co-host David Koch.

Like Adele, Sam has lost weight recently after signing up as a celebrity ambassador for WW last year.

In May, she revealed she had already lost 10 kilos in just four months.

‘It’s not just about losing weight, it’s about a holistic approach to life and about maintaining weight which is the hardest thing for me to do as a shift worker,’ she said at the time.

‘I feel great, absolutely fantastic. Don’t forget, I get up at 3.15am so being a bit lighter and having more energy throughout the day really helps. It’s a nice feeling and I want to keep going.’

Sam is rumoured to have signed a $500,000 deal to be WW’s newest spokesperson.