Sunshine Coast carpet python is pictured hiding in family’s back patio but NO ONE can spot it 

A five-foot carpet python hiding in a family’s back patio has been captured on camera – but almost no one could spot it.

Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers were called to capture the snake from a Queensland family’s BBQ area on Monday.

The business’s official Facebook page shared a picture of the snake hidden in the communal area, which was full of hiding spots such as a clothing rack, a coffee table, couches and a shelf.

‘Lets see if you can spot the snake in the photo. Bonus points if you can guess the species as well,’ the post was captioned.

Keen snake spotters flooded the comments desperately guessing where the reptile was hidden.

‘Looks like a tail on the floor between the two chairs. Carpet python? Or something under the Coffee table but I can’t call on what that might be?’ a Brisbane man incorrectly guessed.

‘That’s snake paradise. Is it in the bra?’ a Gymie man also incorrectly guessed.

Meanwhile, a Newcastle woman was completely stumped: ‘Either I’m blind… Or there ain’t no snake… I’ve been looking for 10 minutes!’

Several people guessed that a snake’s head was poking out from the corner of the bluish-grey couch.

After two hours of guessing, Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers finally confirmed where the snake was hiding.

‘I think I made that too easy haha. Carpet Python head at the base of the couch! Well done to those who got it!’ they wrote.

Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers said the snake was five-foot long, roughly 1.5 metres.

The most common carpet python subspecies on the Sunshine Coast is the Coastal carpet python, also known as McDowell’s carpet python.

Also found in northeastern NSW, coastal carpet snakes can be unpredictable and aggressive towards humans and while their bites are not venemous, they can cause lacerations and tetanus infections.

On average, the large reptiles reach 2.7 to 3 metres (9-10 feet) in length when they are mature.

Since the pictured snake was only 1.5 metres long and appeared to have a small head, it was likely a juvenile.