Sunshine Coast thieves rob jewellery from Proud’s and Angus & Coote at Caloundra Stockland

Bungling thieves have been captured on camera failing to break open glass cabinets during jewellery store burglaries in south-east Queensland.

The burglars broke into Proud’s and Angus & Coote jewellery stores at the Stockland Caloundra Shopping Centre on the Sunshine Coast at 2am on Tuesday.

In the footage, the balaclava-clad bandits tried kicking, punching and even jumping on glass cabinets to break them open.

At one point, one of the thieves attempted to smash open a cabinet with a handgun and then pointed it at the glass – but the pistol did not fire.

Earlier, the thieves used a sledgehammer to smash open the glass doors of Stockland Caloundra Shopping Centre on Bowman Road.

After breaking into the mall, the pair jemmied open the roller doors of both jewellers to gain access.

But it appears they didn’t think to bring the sledgehammer with them as they struggled to break open the cabinets with their hands and a gun.

Despite their clumsy efforts, the thieves did manage to break some cabinets and make off with ‘a significant quantity’ of jewellery.

The two men fled the scene in a white Ford Ranger ute which they drove west along Caloundra Road before heading south on the Bruce Highway.

Queensland Police Senior Sergeant John Mulaney said the burglary was ‘reasonably well planned’.

‘Numerous items of jewellery were stolen from both the jewellery shops. An exact amount isn’t known at this particular time,’ he told Channel 7 News.

‘The retailers are currently attempting to undertake stocktake so we can get an exact quantity and type of jewellery stolen.’

Sergeant Mulaney said the burglary may be related other recent incidents in southeast Queensland.

‘It’s quite possible it is linked, our investigators are currently attempting to link the jobs and we’re currently working in collaboration with other police districts in Queensland to establish the identity of the people responsible,’ he said.

Proud’s and Angus & Coote jewellery stores were both closed on Tuesday as police investigated.