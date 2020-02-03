Super Bowl 2020: Jennifer Lopez pole dances in epic half-time show

Jennifer Lopez delivered an electric performance packed with pole dancing and racy outfits during her Super Bowl LIV half time show in Miami on Sunday night.

The 50-year-old hit the stage immediately after Shakira, wowing audiences with a medley of her greatest hits including Jenny From The Block, Love Don’t Cost A Thing, and Waiting For Tonight.

Jennifer dazzled audiences with the pole dancing skills she had acquired from her Hustlers training, a song from atop a human pyramid, and a mini duet with her 11-year-old daughter, Emme.

Jennifer and Shakira performed the much-hyped half-time show at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida, in front of a star-studded crowd that included rapper Jay-Z and his daughter Blue Ivy, Cardi B and model Emily Ratajkowski.

In addition to Emme, Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny and Colombian performer J Balvin were special guests during the 12-minute performance.

JLo’s performance began with the star making her grand entrance from atop a glowing structure, before joining her army of leather-clad backup dancers to the tune of Jenny From The Block.

The dance even appeared to take inspiration from cheerleaders, as JLo and her dancers were then swiftly propped upon the shoulders of their male counterparts.

Swaying from side to side with their arms crossed, the women all gave the camera mean expressions as Jennifer sang Ain’t It Funny.

At one point, Jennifer was bestowed a glittering cane, which she used for her performance of the classic track Get Right.

The songstress did her famous cane dance whilst flanked by a group of hunky backup dancers.

Following a lightning-fast costume change, Jennifer then climbed up to the top of a pole, where she showed off the incredible dancing skills she had acquired from filming Hustlers.

The singer wore a sexy and silver bodysuit that left little to the imagination as she expertly spun around the pole while singing Waiting For Tonight.

Backup dancers swarmed around Jennifer as she seductively twirled herself around the pole.

Eventually, she found herself at the top of a human pyramid of shirtless dancers.

J Balvin joined JLo on stage for a fun-filled performance of the hit Mi Gente.

The scene dramatically changed to a slower change of pace as Jennifer’s daughter Emme took the stage.

The youngster wore white as she sat inside a glowing orb while singing Let’s Get Loud with an army of other young girls.

Shakira played the drums as Emme powerfully belted out her mother’s track.

Jennifer joined her daughter on stage wearing a giant Puerto Rican flag adorned with feathers over a silver mini dress.

Jennifer even fused two wildly different genres of dance together.

As Jennifer did a salsa dance, women performed cheerleading stunts and were thrown up into the air.

Finally, Jennifer and Shakira ended the show together, thanking fans as fireworks erupted over the Hard Rock Stadium.

Demi Lovato, 27, kicked off the day by performing the national anthem at the stadium. Demi, who is is in the midst of a career comeback after suffering a near-fatal drug overdose last year, received high praise on social media after delivering a ‘flawless’ rendition of The Star Spangled Banner.

Hours before taking to the stage, Jennifer shared a picture that showed her hugging Shakira during the last minute rehearsals.

‘Let’s show the world what two little Latin girls can do,’ she captioned the snap.

Jennifer has been prepping for the show for months and the show was a ‘dream come true’ for her.

Just 24 hours before the performance, she told a press conference she’d dreamed of this moment for years.

‘You know, everything happens when it’s supposed to happen,’ she said. ‘There were many years that I thought about doing the Super Bowl and that it was something that I wanted to do and even where I was talked to about it. This is when God choose me to do it.’

‘This is when it was meant to be. This is when it was destined to be and we’re ready and we can’t wait. I can’t wait.’

The singer, whose hits include Waiting for Tonight, I’m Real, Jenny from the Block and others, said she hopes her performance with Colombian singer Shakira inspires and unites people.

‘It’s such a huge platform and you think, “OK, what is it that I want to do?” And to tell you the truth, you know, when I think about sports … and music, those are the two things that really, really bring people together. So, for me, it’s an opportunity to really bring people together in a moment of celebration, in joy, love, in unity and happiness. That’s what I feel that we’re going to provide,’ she said. ‘It really is about love and unity and celebrating the potential in every single person that’s inside of each one of us for all the beautiful things we are.’

Shakira, who was celebrating her birthday on Sunday, added that she had also worked hard for months to prepare for this big moment.

‘The scope of this show is so grand, not just the actual size of the stage but also the size of the audience. I have prepared for months. I’ve trained physically and vocally harder than I ever have before. I don´t take this opportunity for granted,’ the Grammy winner said in a statement to the AP on Sunday. ‘Not only do I want people to have the time of their lives, I want young Latin girls around the world to know this isn´t an accident and this is something they too can achieve. Jennifer and I talked about that a lot. Symbolically this means so much to us.’

Lopez, who is from the Bronx, said she is proud to see two Latin hitmakers headline on such a global stage.

‘I’m a woman, I’m Latin and I’m American and I’m proud of all of those things. If you’re going to describe me, I guess, that’s what it is. So, all of those things will be part of the performance for sure. I really hope that it empowers people,’ she said. ‘There is so much that we can achieve, just me and Shakira being on that stage is something where people go, “Yay, anything is possible. We can be up there, too.”‘

Lopez wanted the performance will be both large and warm.

‘The Super Bowl is the holy grail of live performances … so you´re thinking large scale, big moments, but also it still needs to feel very you and very personal and you want some kind of intimate, emotional moments as well. I’ve just been thinking of having a nice balance of the big and the kind of like intimate moments, too,’ she said.

One of the hardest parts, she said, was narrowing down the set list for the show, which will be co-produced by Jay-Z and his Roc Nation company for the first time.

‘Someone was like, “Oh, is it the greatest hits?” I was like, “ALL?”,’ she recalled, laughing.

‘It’s an enjoyable fun set and there was no way to fit in everything people were asking for,’ she continued. ‘But that’s a blessing and at the end of the day, I think what I put together with my team is something that is a lot of fun, a lot of energy (and) super-exciting.’

Indeed, the performance was a definite crowd pleaser jam-packed with fun-filled dances and songs.

Super Bowl LIV saw the Kansas City Chiefs defeat the San Francisco 49ers, 31-20.