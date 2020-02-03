Super Bowl 2020 LIVE: Kansas City Chiefs vs San Francisco 49ers – latest score and updates

We are moments away from a mouthwatering NFL clash which will see Kansas City Chiefs make their first Super Bowl appearance in 50 years against San Francisco 49ers.

The encounter is being built up as the tightest Super Bowl in years following New England Patriots’ dominance in recent times as last season’s MVP Patrick Mahomes looks to give Chiefs edge against 49ers.

The 49ers who have made six appearance in the Super Bowl and won five of them, will be looking to avenge their most recent loss in 2013 as they look to lift the Vince Lombardi trophy.

Sportsmail’s Matt Porter will provide live Super Bowl coverage of Chiefs vs 49ers including score updates, half-time show and action from around Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

The Vince Lombardi trophy is lifted by the Chiefs’ GM, and Andy Reid looks ecstatic to finally get his Super Bowl win after years of trying.

Victory formation for the chiefs, and Mahomes kneels it down a few times, with the 49ers not having enough timeouts. 4th down comes up, and they run out the clock with a deep throw that goes out of bounds

The Chiefs come from behind to secure an amazing 31-20 victory in Miami

That’ll do it!

The 49ers needed a miracle, and Garoppolo can’t pull it off. He throws deep but he’s picked off!

Andy Reid has already had the Gatorade thrown over him

49ers still have time to score of course, but it’s all but done.

Jimmy G gets hit on the pass, and there’s a question over whether he’s fumbled it, but it’s ruled an incomplete pass

It’s over!!!

They needed a first down, but Damien Williams goes all the way for his second touchdown, and it’s going to be a game ender!

He gets out beyond the edge, heads down the sideline, stays in bounds, and the Chiefs are about to win the Super Bowl!

PAT is good

21 unanswered points for KC now!

SF still have all their timeouts, so KC will need a first down

Gain of four, and SF take their first

4th and 10. This one’s for all the marbles…

And he’s sacked!! Flag on the play… nothing comes of it, and KC takes over on downs

Garoppolo is a lucky boy. He tries to force one into an extremely tight window, and it’s in and out of the hands of a Chiefs defender

Bourne grabs it, and gets shoved out at the halfway line. There’s still all kinds of time for Jimmy G here

Hearts in mouths as the ball gets batted at the line and comes down among a number of players. It falls to the ground, bringing up 2nd down

Not a great return for the 49ers, with the Chiefs special teams doing a great job again.

They’ll start from the 15 yard line, and Mostert runs through, Chiefs dangling off him, for a big gain up the middle

Well, we knew it would be close. Four points in it, two minutes to go, 49ers have the ball, all their timeouts left. They have to score a TD.

What a turnaround this has been. 49ers were on top, Chiefs were rattled, and now it’s completely the reverse.

The 49ers scored 17 unanswered points, and now KC have 14 of their own.

2:44 left in the game. Both teams have all timeouts remaining

Williams dives for the pylon, and he’s in!

It’s been given on the field, but this one is close. This might be one where there’s not enough evidence to overturn. His toe is out of bounds, but it’s tough to see where the ball is

PAT is good

Mahomes is rolling! And he’s finally finding his big players. He finds Hill for a quick out, and then Kelce for the 1st down

Hill gets past Richard Sherman, and the Chiefs are down in the redzone again!

Mahomes runs out of options, and takes a big hit from Tartt. He hasn’t done a great job of protecting himself

And now the 49ers are rattled!

Jimmy G can’t get it done on this drive, and it’s a quick 3 and out. Exactly what the Chiefs needed

It was all falling apart, but now are they back in it?

They load the box, fake the run, and Mahomes spins out to find Kelce all alone in the endzone.

PAT is good

Obvious PI there, and the ball is coming down to the 1 yard line

But this time they get it!

Hill’s wide open for a 44 yard gain, and KC have a chance to get back into it

Mahomes floats it towards the endzone on the next play, but he needed more patience and it falls harmlessly

Tyreek Hill gets 16 yards (even though he looked like he was lined up in front of the ball there?)

Challenge flag thrown though… did it hit the ground first? And it’s coming back!

KC are only down 10, with over 8 minutes to play. But they need to put a drive together here. They can’t waste time on the clock and come away with nothing. Another turnover would surely be a killer.

A scramble, a short throw, and a quick run and the Chiefs have a 1st down

Big one this. 3rd and 9, and the 49ers are called up for a false start. KC might have been let off the hook here

3rd and 14… Garoppolo is forced out of the pocket, he crosses the line of scrimmage, and is pushed out of bounds. KC looked a little offsides there, but it’s going to be a punt

Mostert rumbles through on first down and picks up six. San Francisco will be looking to use up as much of the clock as possible on this drive, and that just so happens to be what they excel at.

Kittle gets down low, and picks up the first down, keeping the clock running. The Chiefs are getting frustrated, but they need to focus up here. They need the ball back sooner rather than later

It’s all falling apart for Kansas City!

Off the hands of Hill, and Moore picks him off. If the 49ers can score here, is it all over?

Two interceptions, three sacks. Mahomes hasn’t been under pressure like this in quite some time

Buckner gets his man, and KC lose nine yards.

Mahomes is in trouble again! But slips away, sliding down to get the yardage back that he lost on the last play

Mahomes runs away from defenders again… and he tries to throw the ball away but even that is nearly picked off. Nervous.

He manages to find Hill though, and they pick up the 1st down.

Williams finds himself in some space, gets the ball, and he makes a few guys miss! That looked like being a short gain, but it turns into another 1st

They end up picking up the 1st with a direct snap to Kelce, but it’s not the free flowing Chiefs offence we’re used to.

That’s the end of the third quarter. One to go!

The 49ers pass rush is all over the Chiefs. Mahomes runs for his life, and has to throw it away.

He’s on the run again, but he makes some progress and dives for the first down. Important 3rd down conversion.

He has Watkins on the very next play, but underthrows it. He’s a little rattled right now.

He finds Kelce though, who looks to have a first down, but then tries a move to get past a defender, and doesn’t actually pick up the yardage! Mistakes.

Mostert isn’t putting up the numbers he got two weeks ago, but he’s got his touchdown! From the one yard line, he punches it in, and SF are now two scores ahead in the Super Bowl. PAT is good.

17 unanswered points… worrying for Kansas fans, and all that off the Mahomes interception

15 yard gain for SF on their first play after the interception

Then another big play, and SF are knocking on the door

It’s Juszczyk again! He’s so close to a second TD, but he’s a couple of yards short

Two nightmare plays for Kansas!

Straight after the fumble recovery, Mahomes tries to force one to Tyreek Hill, and Warner picks him off! First interception in 164 attempts for Mahomes

49ers get the ball back, with a chance to extend their lead. SF’s pass rush is forcing the Chiefs out of their gameplan right now, and head coach Reid is scrambling for ideas

Bosa knocks it out of the hands of Mahomes, but he falls on it gratefully. Let off for KC

KC will be pushed back to start this drive. Good coverage from SF on the return, and then a holding penalty backs them up

Mahomes runs around in his own endzone, is forced outside to the edge, and then find Watkins in space after a long time for a 1st down

He floats one again to the same man, and the Chiefs find some space after a tough start to the drive

Kittle was open on that play, but Jimmy goes elsewhere, and they’ll have to go for the field goal. KC stand strong with the 49ers rolling, and they’ll be happy to only give up three points.

It’s good from 42 yards!

It’s touchdown scorer Juszczyk down the sideline for a 1st down. Kittle then lowers his shoulder on the next play and picks up five

Mahomes on the sideline looking on, itching to get back into the fray. They’ve eaten up 4 minutes of the quarter already with this drive. It’s been about 45 minutes since he last had the ball in his hands

Breeland limping slightly? Keep an eye on that one

Good start for the Chiefs, limiting the 49ers on the return, so they’ll start inside their own 20 yard line

A few good passes to Sanders though, and the 49ers are on the move

Samuel has been the standout performer for SF so far, and he’s down the sideline again with the ball for another first down

…But now we’re hoping for fireworks of a different kind.

Super Bowl LIV is finely poised at 10-10. Who’s going to take this game by the scruff of the neck in the second half?

They kneel it down, and we’re going to head to the half time show!

Shakira and Jennifer Lopez are headlining, with a few surprise appearances along the way

All singing, all dancing, lots of Latin flair, and plenty of fireworks!

They look to have a massive completion to Kittle, but he’s called for offensive pass interference! He extends his arm to get a bit of separation, and it’s coming all the way back. That would’ve been a 42 yard gain

They start on the ground with Mostert, but don’t get much… and they’re not using their timeouts

They take one for third down – 19 seconds left.

3rd down and 5, and they get it! Another timeout taken

The 49ers have 59 seconds and three timeouts to go the length of the field. Let’s see what Garoppolo can do.

They’ll be getting the ball to start the second half, so if they can score here, it will be a big psychological win too

Mike Keegan’s also on the look out for the stars not on the field

‘Big screen pans around celebrities in the crowd and up pops none other than David Beckham, looking sublime as he always does. Big cheers. Presumably the Inter Miami ultras are in here.’

Hardman has to run miles back to avoid a tackle, and then ends up taking a big loss anyway. The Chiefs end up punting

Well, it’s as close as we all predicted it to be so far.

The Chiefs are now putting together a drive of their own. Hill gets enough for a first down after creating a gap before a bit of dancing

By the way, we’ve already had more points than the entirety of last year’s Super Bowl

‘That was an ominous drive from the 49ers who get the ground game going. Five runs open the door for two passes and we are level. A bullying score. The outnumbered 49ers fans find their voices.’

And just like that, we have a tied game!

Garoppolo finds full back Juszczyk for a 15 yard touchdown, and the 49ers are finally in the game, and level! He does a lot of blocking at the line, but now the unselfish player has a Super Bowl touchdown

PAT is good

Coleman breaks a few tackles this time, with Kittle blocking well. All three of their backs have first downs on this drive now. That’s what they want

Samuel catches one this time, and runs for a first with three Chiefs hanging off him

Finally Mostert gets going. He had a monumental 220 yards against the Packers two weeks ago, and he gets to the edge this time for a 1st down

It’s Samuel who’s been getting it done so far. He gets that tiny little forward pass out of the shotgun that teams are doing these days (so if it’s dropped it’s an incompletion and not a fumble), and finds a hole for a big gain

So far, the Chiefs have dominated time of possession, and they’ve been rewarded with a good lead. The 49ers have only run 13 plays so far, and only have three points to their name

Williams bounces off a few men at the line, and manages to fight his way for a few yards, but it brings up third down.

49ers will be desperate to limit this to just a field goal… and they will. Great coverage and the ball is punches out by Moore

The field goal is good

Watkins reaches out for the line, and the ball comes out, but they’ve ruled him down. Another fourth down coming up.

They pitch it to Williams, and they get another conversion on fourth down! Demoralising for the Niners defence

KC starts from their own 44, and Mahomes finds Watkins in a huge gap in the coverage, 28 yard gain. That’s the kind of knockout punch you want right after an interception.

Then a false start the play after – the kind of play you don’t want right after a big play… But then the 49ers have a 5 yard penalty of their own and we’re back to square one.

‘The first outdoor Super Bowl in three years and it is ridiculously loud. The cheer for Travis Kelce was only surpassed by that for Patrick Mahomes.’

Garoppolo is hit as he throws, the ball bobbles through the air and Breeland is the man, picking him off for the first turnover of the game!

Breeland has been the standout defensive player so far – good tackles in open field, and now the INT.

Jimmy G goes to the air on the first play of the drive, and finds Sanders for a big gain

And that’s the end of the first quarter

They’re on the board, and the Chiefs have the lead!

Mahomes takes the snap, pivots, runs out to the right, and has the option to pitch it out wide if needed. He sees a bit of a gap, and gets the ball over the line for the first touchdown of Super Bowl LIV.

The PAT is good too

That was really close to a touchdown. They run a little trick of their own, and then run it straight up the middle, right down to the line.

They try to pound it in from the one yard line, but no dice yet

Mahomes runs with it himself! His eyes light up as the endzone looms, but then he gets rocked by Ward, and the ball pings out of play. We’ll see where they spot it.

Chiefs fans do not want to see him get hit like that. Slide down, keep it safe, even if it costs you a yard or two.

That said, the tackler Ward actually came off worse in that play, and needs a bit of medical attention. He’s back up though, and it’s game on.

It’s spotted behind the line, so it’s going to be 4th and 1. And they’re going to go for it

The 49ers finally get to Mahomes, bringing him down in the red zone, and on the next play he misses another pass. He hasn’t been bad so far by any means, but he’s missed a couple you’d expect him to hit

Tyreek Hill gets his hands on the ball, and earns 9 yards for the Chiefs, and then gets away from Richard Sherman a couple of plays later, which is a rare occurrence

They hand it off on 3rd, and get the short yardage needed for a 1st. Chiefs on the move, over the halfway line, as Kelce gets targeted for nine yards.

Williams runs it right up the middle for a big gain, as the Chiefs offence starts to grow into it

Kelce again, and the Niners are on their heels here

Jimmy has a lot of time to throw, but it gets tipped at the line and falls incomplete, bringing up 4th down

38 yard attempt, and it’s straight through the middle

The Chiefs defence steps up as 49ers look to the air. They try a little wide receiver screen, but the ball comes a little slow, and the Chiefs are all over it for a loss

A bit of trickery at the snap, and we’ve got the first big 49ers run of the game, into Chiefs territory

A couple of runs later, and we’re up to a big 3rd down

The ball comes to Samuel, it looks like he might throw to Garoppolo who’s run off to the left, but then he spots a gap and picks up the yardage himself

But the 49ers lose yardage on their first play! They’re used to getting endless yards on the ground, but the Chiefs were ready for them there

The big tight end George Kittle gets the job done on second down though, diving for the first

Lucky boy. James Jr drops the punt, but manages to fall on it first – a nervy moment for Niners fans.

Here comes Jimmy Garoppolo

Mahomes pitches it to Williams for a good gain on 1st down, but his throw on 2nd down is knocked down at the line by Nick Bosa. On 3rd and short, Mahomes can’t hit his man, and they’ll punt.

Great start for the 49ers

The 49ers kick the ball off to the Chiefs, and Super Bowl LIV is underway!

We get a return to the 26 yard line, and here comes Patrick Mahomes

Coin toss coming up soon…

They’ve got four 100-year-old WWII veterans out for this one.

Bill Vinovich head referee for tonight, and he’ll be tossing the commemorative coin for the NFL’s 100th season.

San Francisco calls tails, wins the toss, and Kansas will receive the ball to start with

Demi Lovato for this one, just wait for that big note!

She hit a few of them there, as the fighter jets flew over the stadium, and the Kansas fans in the stadium replaced the last word in the song with ‘CHIEFS!’

Now time for some football!

Yolanda Adams to sing America The Beautiful to get us in the right mood

The Rock just cut a promo for both teams, so yeah, this is a pretty big deal

The teams and the crowd have observed a moment of remembrance for Kobe Bryant, the NBA star who sadly died in a helicopter crash last week.

While Mike Keegan is definitely looking forward to the game, he won’t be a fan of the hit on his wallet if he gets a big peckish or thirsty this evening. He says:

‘A walkaround of Hard Rock Stadium has unearthed some hard-faced pricing. Stone crab claw cocktails are going for a tiny $85 (£64) while a can of beer will set you back just $17 (£13).’

Two great football teams, great coaching staff.

Patrick Mahomes is certainly the best player on the field, but the 49ers defence has been fantastic this season. Will he still be able to pull off the same heroics as he usually does?

The 49ers have been running it down everybody’s throats all year with three different running backs. Can the Chiefs stop them?

The Chiefs are slight favourites – the team with the better QB usually are, but there’s not much in it

Some build-up from one of our men on the ground at the Hard Rock Stadium, Pete Carline:

‘It’s the Kansas City Chiefs first Super Bowl for half a century and their fans have flocked to Miami in numbers. Hard Rock Stadium resembles a Chiefs home game.

With not long to go until kick off, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is going through his premature warm up. It’s a first Super Bowl for him, and a first for his opposite number Jimmy Garoppolo. In such an eagerly anticipated, closely matched game, it’s normally the better quarterback who comes out on top.

With many developing storylines, this promises to be a memorable match-up for the ages.’

Our other man on the ground, Mike Keegan, says DJ Khaled just did a cheer test in the stadium, and it sounds like a 67-33% split in favour of the Chiefs. Scientific stuff.

Mahomes’ opposing number in the 49ers jersey is Jimmy Garoppolo. Understudy to Tom Brady at the New England Patriots for several years, he went to the Niners in late 2017. A bad injury in 2018 kept him out for most of the season, but now he’s back and better than ever. The 49ers rely on the run game a lot more than Garoppolo’s throwing, especially in recent weeks, but he’s definitely got an arm on him.

The young quarterback who burst onto the scene a couple of years ago, Patrick Mahomes has been breaking records for fun. He won the NFL’s Most Valuable Player award last year, and he was in the picture this year too. His undeniable talent could easily lead his team to a Super Bowl win.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes didn’t make it two NFL MVP awards in a row yesterday, with Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson picking it up instead.

The last time the regular season MVP won the Super Bowl was 1999 (Kurt Warner), and since Jackson didn’t make it to the big game tonight, the streak continues.

The top teams from the NFC and the AFC face off in the Super Bowl, so how did the Chiefs and the 49ers get here?

Both teams received a bye in the first round of the playoffs, so went straight to the Divisional Round

Kansas put up huge numbers in their 51-31 win over Houston, while San Francisco limited Minnesota’s offence in a 27-10 win.

The Chiefs scored plenty in their 35-24 win over the Titans in the AFC Championship game too, while the 49ers earned another NFC title with an excellent defensive performance, beating the Packers 37-20.

Good evening everyone, and welcome to Sportsmail’s coverage of Super Bowl LIV!

The Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers in a hotly anticipated match that most expect will go right down to the wire.

Kick-off is just under an hour away, so there’s not long to go now until the biggest event of the NFL calendar. Keep it locked here for all the build-up, and live coverage of the game throughout the night.

It’s going to be Jimmy Garoppolo vs Patrick Mahomes. Will it be an old fashioned shootout, or will the defences take over? We’ll find out at 11:30pm GMT.