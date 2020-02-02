Super Bowl: Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ girlfriend stuns ahead of tie

Brittany Matthews, a fitness model and personal trainer, regularly shares posts of her cheering on her NFL quarterback boyfriend, and she’s certain to be at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium for tonight’s game

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes could make the difference in tonight’s Super Bowl, and his girlfriend is certain to be there to give her support.

Fitness model and personal trainer Brittany Matthews, 24, is expected to be at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium for tonight’s clash between Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers.

The Chiefs take on the 49ers for Super Bowl LIV at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium, with the action getting underway tonight at 11.30pm UK time (6.30pm local time).

Brittany, also 24, is known for her loud support for the Chiefs and her live-tweeting of Mahomes’ performances and has said on Instagram she’s heading down to Florida for the game.

While Mahomes is the star quarterback in the NFL, Brittany has forged her own successful career in sport, playing professional football and launching her own fitness company.

The pair are high-school sweethearts and Brittany regular shares updates from their loved-up lives with her 273k Instagram followers.

Since moving to Kansas City, the pair have bought a house, and say they plan on staying for a “long time”.

Brittany has loudly declared her support for the Chiefs since Mahomes joined in 2017.

She often live-tweets games and shares Instagram stories showing her screaming while celebrating at their wins.

Last year, she was harassed by New England Patriots fans at their Gillette Stadium home while showing her support for the Chiefs.

The couple started dating as teenagers while attending Whitehouse High School in Whitehouse, Texas.

They got together when Mahomes was in the 10th grade, according to Yahoo Sports.

After graduating in 2013, Brittany went on to play football at the nearby University of Texas at Tyler, while Mahomes, who graduated the following year, went to Texas Tech University, 440 miles away in Lubbock.

There he played college football and basketball, before getting his break with the Chiefs.

In 2018, his first season as a starter for the Chiefs, Mahomes was named the NFL’s MVP for the season, completing 5,097 yards and 50 touchdowns.

On Wednesday, Brittany shared two pictures of her with Mahomes’ brother Jackson, as the pair prepared for Super Bowl.

“Jack and Britt take Miami, who’s ready?” she said.