Super Bowl LIV: Chiefs and 49ers tied at 10 entering halftime

The Kansas City Chiefs have won their first Super Bowl in exactly 50 years after coming back from a 20-10 second half deficit against the San Francisco 49ers in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday to earn a hard-fought, 31-20, victory.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes cut San Francisco’s lead to 20-17 with a one-yard touchdown pass to tight end Travis Kelce in the fourth quarter. One drive later, Mahomes found Damien Williams on a five-yard touchdown pass that was upheld by review, giving 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo a little more than two minutes to save his team’s season.

Unfortunately for San Francisco, Kansas City forced a turnover on downs and regained possession with just over a minute to play and Williams followed with a 38-yard touchdown run and a 31-20 lead.

Garoppolo tossed his second and final interception on the ensuing drive and Kansas City knelt to kill the clock and secure coach Andy Reid’s first Super Bowl title.

Mahomes’ first touchdown pass of the game followed 17 straight points from the 49ers, including a one yard-touchdown run from running back Raheem Mostert, the second of kicker Robbie Gould’s two field goals, and a touchdown pass from Garoppolo to to fullback Kyle Juszczyk in the second quarter.

After a first quarter field goal from Gould, Kansas City had pulled ahead in the second quarter on a one-yard quarterback sneak from Mahomes and a 31-yard field goal by Harrison Butker.

Mahomes’s touchdown run capped a 15-play, 75-yard drive that nearly ended when he fumbled on the 49ers’ three-yard line. However, the ball went out of bounds, which set up a fourth down. Fortunately for Kansas City, running back Damien Williams was able to keep the drive going with a one-yard run for a first down, and three plays later, Mahomes found his way into the end zone.

He pushed the Chiefs deep into 49ers’ territory on Kansas City’s next drive after Garoppolo was picked off by Bashaud Breeland. Ultimately the Chiefs’ settled for Butker’s 31-yard field goal.

Niners safety Tarvarius Moore picked of Mahomes in the fourth quarter on a pass that deflected off the hands of Kansas City’s Tyreek Hill. San Francisco linebacker Fred Warner had his own interception in the third quarter.

San Francisco is playing for its sixth Super Bowl, having lost in their last appearance to the Baltimore Ravens in 2013. The Chiefs, meanwhile, are playing in just their third Super Bowl and their first in fifty years, when they upset the Minnesota Vikings in New Orleans. Kansas City is in search of its second Lomardi Trophy on Sunday, having lost Super Bowl I to the Green Bary Packers.

Mahomes and the Chiefs offense did not get off to an encouraging start, though, going three and out on the game’s opening drive before punting down to San Francisco’s 18-yard line.

Niners receiver Deebo Samuel responded with a pair of long runs totaling 39 yards on the 49ers’ first drive, to push deep into Chiefs’ territory.

San Francisco’s offense was ultimately stopped on a third and five from Kansas City’s 20-yard line and settled for a 38-yard field goal by Robbie Gould and an early 3-0 lead. The Chiefs have now given up the first score in all three of their playoff games this season.

Unfortunately for the 49ers, their second drive was cut short when Garoppolo took a hit as he was throwing, and his pass was subsequently picked off by Kansas City’s Breeland.

The 49ers have outgained the Chiefs 177-155 and seemed poised to take the lead when Garoppolo connected with tight end George Kittle on a 42-yard play that would have gotten San Francisco inside the Kansas City 15 with 6 seconds left.

But Kittle was called for offensive pass interference to nullify the big play, the 49ers took a knee on the ensuing snap to run out the clock, and off to halftime they went.

This is the first time the Super Bowl was tied at the half since 2015, when Seattle and New England went into the break knotted at 14.

San Francisco’s Richard Sherman showed up for the Super Bowl in a Bryant jersey, the start of numerous honors dedicated to the basketball legend on football´s biggest day. Among them: Players from the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers lined up for a moment of silence to commemorate all nine victims of last weekend´s helicopter crash, including Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna.

The teams stood on their respective 24-yard lines – in tribute to Bryant’s No. 24 jersey. Some fans at the game wore Lakers jerseys, and a few even had Bryant´s Lower Merion High School jersey.

‘Ladies and gentlemen, please join in a moment of silence as the 49ers, Chiefs, and National Football League extend our deepest condolences to the friends and families of those lost this past week. … They will never be forgotten,’ was the message that blared through Hard Rock Stadium.

As that announcement was being made, two of the stadium´s four video screens showed an image of Bryant and the names of the other eight victims of the crash. The other two video screens showed an image of longtime Minnesota Vikings star and Pro Football Hall of Famer Chris Doleman, who also died last week.

Sherman also appeared on Fox´s pregame show to read a poem called ‘Dear Football’ – adapting most of what he said from Bryant´s ‘Dear Basketball’ poem that he penned as a way of announcing that the 2015-16 season would be his last with the Lakers and in the NBA.

‘I played through the sweat and hurt. Not because challenge called me. But because YOU called me,’ Sherman read, copying Bryant´s words exactly in that particular passage. ‘I did everything for YOU. Because that´s what you do when someone makes you feel as alive as you´ve made me feel.’

During warmups at the Super Bowl, plenty of players wore cleats designed with various tributes to Bryant. San Francisco´s Dante Pettis had purple-and-gold ones with the words ‘Mamba Out’ – the final two words of Bryant´s retirement speech following his 60-point farewell game in 2016 – emblazoned on the sides. The 49ers´ Emmanuel Sanders wore a pair with the words ‘Rest In Peace’ and Kansas City´s Demarcus Robinson had images of Bryant and his number 24 on his cleats.

Tributes all over other aspects of the sports world continued Sunday, exactly one week after the crash. At the Miami-Pittsburgh men´s college basketball game, Pitt fans tossed purple and gold confetti – Lakers colors – in the air after the Panthers scored their first basket. And before a Serie A soccer match at Olympic Stadium in Rome between Lazio and Spal, Bryant´s photo was displayed on the jumbo video screens.

At the PGA Tour´s Waste Management Phoenix Open, the tour joined players with a 16th-hole tribute to Bryant by using his two Lakers uniform numbers to cut the final-round pin position on the stadium par 3.

The pin was placed 24 yards from the front edge and 8 yards from the left edge on the rowdy hole that holds more than 20,000 fans. The yellow flag had a 24 on one side and an 8 on the other, and large matching numbers were painted in the grass in front of the green.

On Saturday night, Matt Dumba of the Minnesota Wild skated in a 24 jersey — another way of paying homage to Bryant.

The NFL also announced that it was auctioning 20 autographed helmets and footballs to benefit The Mamba Sports Foundation. Some of those who autographed items included NFL MVP Lamar Jackson, Peyton Manning, Jennifer Lopez, Shakira, Ciara and Russell Wilson, Stephon Gilmore, Shaquill and Shaquem Griffin, John Harbaugh, Christian McCaffrey, Kyler Murray, Paul Rudd, Deion Sanders, Michael Thomas, and all members of 2020 Pro Football Hall of Fame class.

Sherman ended his poem with ‘We love you, Kobe. We love you, Gianna. Love always, Richard.’

Before the game, fans voted to name the Immaculate Reception the greatest moment of the NFL’s first 100 years.

The NFL announced the results of fan voting Sunday before the Super Bowl, choosing the pass from Terry Bradshaw that Franco Harris scooped up at Three Rivers Stadium and took for a 60-yard touchdown in a 13-7 win over the Raiders in an AFC divisional game in December 1972.

Voting started in July with fans picking the best moment for each team, and the 32 moments were pared down before fans finally ranked the final four as part of the league’s centennial celebration.

The victory by the Immaculate Reception beat out the Helmet Catch by David Tyree off a pass from Eli Manning in the 2008 Super Bowl as the Giants denied New England both perfection at 19-0 and the Lombardi Trophy. Dwight Clark’s reception in the final minute of the 1981 NFC championship game at Candlestick Park best known as ‘The Catch’ ranked third with Miami’s perfect season in 1972 fourth.

To celebrate the Immaculate Reception’s victory, Bradshaw and Harris, now both members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, teamed up Sunday to reenact the moment Sunday during the Super Bowl pregame show on Fox.

‘We put the ball in Terry’s hands, and the rest is history,’ Harris said.

Bradshaw quipped: ‘You got to know how to make it bounce baby!’

Sheryll Thomas of Bates City, Missouri, had one of the best deals possible for the Super Bowl: Free tickets.

She won her pair in a drawing at a 5k walk at Arrowhead Stadium in early October. So she knew for weeks she’d be inside Hard Rock Stadium for this game.

Then her favorite team, the Chiefs, won the AFC championship to earn Kansas City’s first Super Bowl trip since 1970. She and her husband, Jack, arrived at the stadium decked out in Chiefs’ jerseys and turned down lots of money for the opportunity to walk inside the Hard Rock Stadium.

‘It’s been overwhelming,’ Sheryll Thomas said. ‘I’ve had so many people offer to buy them. I was offered $10,000 a while ago in the parking lot.’

Now the Thomases have one more wish.

‘The only thing that´s going to make it better is to take home a win,’ Sheryll Thomas said.

StubHub said the average ticket price was $6,513 hours before kickoff, 53% higher than a year ago when the Super Bowl was in Atlanta. Getting inside the gates cost $5,270.

Tony Leogrande of Fontana, California, also got his tickets for free. The Detroit fan and his wife have traveled to every home and away game since 2013, and the Lions rewarded Leogrande with a pair of tickets to the Super Bowl at their final home game. His wife didn’t come to the Super Bowl, leaving Leogrande a spare ticket. He found Mike Bray, a Niners’ fan from Pennsylvania.

‘I’ve been looking for tickets for months and months and months and flew down here without a ticket,’ Bray said.

‘Walked on, asked a thousand people, `Who´s got a ticket? Who’s got a ticket?’ Someone said, `Find the Lions´ guy.’ Not a lot of Lions’ fans. … Got a ticket. It worked out great. I paid $4,000, which is fair to me, and it works out great. So I’m thrilled to be here.’

Leogrande chimed in: ‘He knows more about me than my wife does already.’

Bray has lots of company. StubHub says Pennsylvania, Nebraska and New Jersey were among the states with the highest jump in ticket sales over the past two days with Pennsylvania ticket sales jumping 118% in that time.

Make-A-Wish brought 19 wish kids and their families from 12 different states and Canada to the Super Bowl, and their seats couldn’t have been much better.

Front row.

‘Ooooh! I love it!’ said Terry, an 18-year-old from Michigan dealing with kidney disease. Normally a Lions’ fan, Terry planned to cheer for San Francisco in this game.

Told his seat would be in the first row right behind the Niners’ bench, 16-year-old Chris from Hawaii celebrated with a bit of a dance after a stunned response: ‘One?’

Make-A-Wish, founded in 1980 to help critically ill children, started teaming with the NFL in 1982 with the league helping grant the wish of John Paul Serna, a 12-year-old boy from Arizona who attended that year’s Super Bowl. That was the ninth wish in Make-A-Wish history, and the organization has had at least one wish kid at every Super Bowl for 38 years with more than 250 wishes granted at this game.