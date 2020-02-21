Super, cars on Libs minds as Holden exits

With the Holden lion creeping towards its final roar, growling Liberals have accelerated a two-speed push to change economic course.

The famous Australian brand announced on Monday it would drive into the sunset for the final time.

That created the perfect conditions for a rump of Liberal backbenchers to renew calls to dump the luxury car tax.

It slugs dealers – who pass it on to car buyers – 33 per cent on cars valued at more than $67,500 or $75,526 for fuel-efficient vehicles.

Scrapping the tax seems sensible, given Australia stopped manufacturing cars in 2017.

But the tariff is slated to rise $3 billion over the next four years at a time when the promised budget surplus is looking increasingly tenuous.

Bushfires and coronavirus have allowed the government to pump the breaks on bullish promises of being back in black.

The political need to get as close to surplus to possible at the May federal budget gives Treasurer Josh Frydenberg a strong argument to retain the luxury car tax.

However, his never-say-never attitude means the levy is likely to go the way of the Commodore once the budget can afford it.

A second driver of backbench discontent in Frydenberg’s portfolio is rooted in the long-fought ideological battle over Australia’s retirement savings.

The superannuation guarantee is legislated to increase from 9.5 to 10 per cent in 2021/22 and then rise in annual increments to hit 12 per cent in 2025/26.

Emerging maverick LNP senator Gerard Rennick used his first speech to parliament to label the retirement savings scheme a cancer.

For now, he’s content with agitating for super to be made voluntary while others lobby internally for the dumping of the rise already enshrined in law.

Liberal backbenchers Andrew Bragg, James Paterson, Jason Falinski and Tim Wilson have expressed concern about the hike.

There’s also a diverse group opposing the rise to 12 per cent outside the parliament.

The Australian Council of Social Service wants money in low-paid workers pockets instead of more super for retirement.

The Grattan Institute think tank argues 80 per cent of the extra money would be taken out of pay packets, creating lower wage increases.

Despite growing calls, the treasurer is sticking to his “no plans” to change course script.

Labor would relish a superannuation fight.

Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese this week vowed to wage war against the “unholy coalition” of ACOSS, economists and Liberal backbenchers.

At the same time, the opposition’s economic direction is starting to emerge as Labor policy stirs from its post-election hibernation.

Shadow treasurer Jim Chalmers has floated the prospect of following New Zealand’s lead on a so-called wellbeing budget.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s revamped budget process changed the lens national finances are viewed through.

The Kiwi books look at five key priorities including mental health, child wellbeing and supporting Maori and Pacific Islander aspirations.

There’s also priority given to transforming the economy to low carbon emissions and preparing for the future of work.

“We can do more to measure what matters,” Dr Chalmers said in a speech on Wednesday.

“If we do, we’ll give ourselves a better chance to make the right calls on economic policy, for the right reasons.”

He argues GDP could be supplemented with social and environmental measures to help guide governments.

The coalition dismisses the idea as Labor doublespeak for higher taxes and more debt.

Across the Tasman, New Zealand Labour legislated budget responsibility rules to put limits on debt and spending in a bid to stop political attacks in their tracks.

But it shapes as a harder sell for the ALP after crashing spectacularly on economic issues at the last election.