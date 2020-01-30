Super League 2020 betting preview plus Wigan vs Warrington odds and tips

Julie Stott previews Super League 2020 with Warrington, St Helens and Leeds all tipped for the big prizes this year

Sonny Bill Williams and Prince Harry have recently taken our great sport to a level we could only once dream of.

Harry’s involvement, following his flit to Canada, will only be sparing from now on but let’s bring on Toronto and the Sonny Bill show!

Bumper crowds will turn out, and eyes from around the world will be on him, whenever he plays and that can only be good for Super League.

Whether he can weave his magic enough to keep a very skinny Wolfpack squad out of trouble is debatable though.

A crop of injuries could derail the 23-man squad to such an effect that the other relegation candidates will be scenting blood.

Sadly Hull KR could be in that group, although surely they’re due some luck after their horrendous pre-season.

Grand Final: Warrington 4/1, Bet here

Warrington are 21/10 to kick-off Super League with a win at Wigan Warriors tonight. The home side are 4/9 .

League Leaders’ Shield: Saints

Challenge Cup: Leeds 10/1, Bet here

Relegated: Hull KR

Rovers kick-off Super League with a home game against Wakefield Trinity on Friday. They are 19/20 to start with a win.

Huddersfield, Wakefield and maybe even last year’s Grand Finalists Salford will probably be toughing it out near the bottom.

It’s always notoriously tough predicting tables and there will no doubt be plenty of egg on plenty of faces come autumn.

But St Helens look a good bet to defend their title. Mind you, Hull have strengthened very well, Warrington will be inspired by Gareth Widdop and Wigan have got Jackson Hastings.

Then there’s Leeds and Castleford too…..you see, it’s nigh on impossible. And that’s what makes it so mouth-watering.