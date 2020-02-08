Super League Standings

Feb 6 (OPTA) – Standings of the Super League on Thursday P W D L For Ag Dif Tf Ta Pts Hull 1 1 0 0 30 4 26 5 1 2 St Helens 2 1 0 1 48 27 21 8 4 2 Huddersfield 1 1 0 0 32 12 20 5 2 2 Hull Kingston Rovers 1 1 0 0 30 12 18 6 2 2 Castleford 1 1 0 0 28 10 18 5 2 2 Warrington 2 1 0 1 29 16 13 4 3 2 Wigan 1 1 0 0 16 10 6 3 1 2 Wakefield 1 0 0 1 12 30 -18 2 6 0 Toronto 1 0 0 1 10 28 -18 2 5 0 Catalans 1 0 0 1 12 32 -20 2 5 0 Leeds 1 0 0 1 4 30 -26 1 5 0 Salford 1 0 0 1 8 48 -40 1 8 0 Note: Column Headers are – Points: For, Against, Difference; Tries: Tf-for, Ta-against
Super League Standings0
Share.