Super-slow cooking: nine recipes to spend all day with

From classic porchetta to slow-braised stew, your time and attention is paid back in tender texture and intense flavour

As autumn weather takes hold, a slow cook and a book make great quarantine companions. Most of these dishes freeze well too – so your efforts will be rewarded time and time again.

Winter vegetable and ham soup

Prep 24 hours (including soaking time)

Cook 3-4 hr

Serves 6-8

(Pictured above). This classic winter soup by Clare Smyth has all the earthy comfort of a farmhouse staple. “The ham hock is soaked overnight, and then simmered with the vegetables for a good three to four hours to deliver a hearty soup rich in flavour,” says Smyth. It’s ideal for lunch, dinner or whenever really, served with parsley garnish and chunky bread torn off the loaf.

Winter-warmer plantain stew

Cook and prep 3 hr, approximately

Serves 4

Long slow cooks are not just for the meat lovers amongst us, there are some great vegetarian options too. This one by Tamal Ray has all the richness of flavour of a meat-based stew, while the coconut and banana combination make a refreshing change from winter’s tomato-based sauces. As he says “I roast the parsnips and sweet potato separately here for the same reason we brown meat before adding to a stew: it greatly improves the flavour and texture.” You can find fresh or frozen plantains at many Asian grocery stores in Australia, or buy them online.

Meera Sodha’s black dal makhani

Cook and prep 2 hr, 22 min

Serves 8

What’s not to love about dal? The dish is often overlooked because of its simplicity but a good dal is rich, full of flavour and has all the traits of a great comfort food. As Meera Sodha says: “this is a recipe for one of the world’s finest dishes. It takes exactly 142 minutes and 47 stirs to make, and it is worth every single one. It’s full of earthy, smoky flavours, rich deep tomato and warm buttery notes.” Keep it in the fridge for a no-fuss dinner with naan bread and a dollop of yoghurt.

Slow-cooked yoghurt and turmeric lamb with crispy onion rice

Prep 15 min

Marinate Overnight

Cook 4 hr

Serves 6-8

This fragrant, slow-cooked spiced lamb with crispy onion rice is perfect for a crowd but in iso it makes a great dinner, followed by excellent lunch meat for days. The recipe recommends you marinate the lamb in advance; on the day, it will take care of itself in a low oven.

Pot-roast pork with star anise and ginger

Cook and prep 2hr 15 min approximately

Serves 4

This is one of those uncomplicated, homey dishes by Nigel Slater, “where very little is asked of the cook in terms of technique and effort.” He adds: “The seasonings are soft and warm – smoked garlic, ginger, star anise, mustard seeds and cumin. The servings are generous, the cooking sure and slow, the kitchen cosy. Time to hunker down and roast, bake and stew.” In this pork roast there is plenty of smoky, aniseed-infused broth to scoop up, so on his recommendation, spoons are a must.

Porchetta

Cook and prep 13 hrs (minimum)

Serves 6-8

Ah the perfect Sunday roast, the stuff childhood memories are made of. While we all have notions of what this means, trying to find the definitive recipe for one is a challenge. Everyone has their nona’s or family version, and likely the only thing all will agree on is that it must come with stuffing and crackling. As for gravy, the traditionalists will swear by basting simply in its own juices. Felicity Cloake has done the hard yards for us, having spent a month testing slow-slow-cooked hog and pork crackling – resulting in succulent, tender meat and ultra crispy crackles.

Sourdough

Prep 10 days (or more)

Cook 45 min

Rest 20 min

Making a starter from scratch might be the ultimate exercise in patience but, writes Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall, “it requires little actual effort”. The entire project “might be a good 10 days from beginning your sourdough starter to the point when you can enjoy the first mouthful of a finished loaf, but there’s very little work to be done in that time.” That being said, once you’ve baked sourdough once, you’ll never blanche at the price of a bakery’s loaf again.

Nigel Slater’s Christmas cake

Cook and prep 3 hr (approximately)

Feeding time 1 month (minimum)

Makes One 20cm cake

No need to wait for Christmas in July to enjoy this one, lockdown makes now the ideal time to plan ahead for a perfectly soaked fruit cake. In Slater’s recipe he says “the fruit is not so much currants, as golden sultanas, dried apricots and dark seedy figs. There are hazelnuts too, toasted, halved, and proper candied peel, pale citron and darker orange.” With time on your side, you get the opportunity to “feed it” with alcohol. The trick, according to Slater, is in piercing the base of the cake and then spooning the brandy into the holes.

Chocolate and orange monkey bread

Prep 10 min

Cook 3 hr (including proving)

Serves 12

What is this strange and wonderful delight? Originally part of an Easter menu (but perfect any time of the year) Yotam Ottolenghi’s monkey bread is an “enriched sweet bread made with lots of pieces of soft, sugar- or syrup-coated dough all stuck together, and you eat it by tearing apart the warm, gooey, soft bread, much as a monkey might.” A little sweet relief is definitely in order. Plate up.