Supercars drivers ready for emotional 2020

2020 SUPERCARS SEASON SET TO LAUNCH

* McLAUGHLIN STILL THE ONE TO BEAT

Scott McLaughlin broke all sorts of records in 2019, including the most wins in a Supercars season with 18 victories. His maiden Bathurst victory might have been marred by cheating allegations but he’s the most talented driver on the grid and that won’t change.

* HOLDEN’S LAST YEAR

It’s set to be an emotion-filled season as the iconic car brand prepares to wind down operations. How General Motors’ shock announcement affects Holden drivers at this weekend’s season-opening Adelaide 500 will be worth keeping an eye on.

* ALL-TIME SUPERCARS CHAMPIONS

7 – Jamie Whincup

5 – Dick Johnson, Mark Skaife, Ian Geoghegan

4 – Bob Jane, Jim Richards, Allan Moffat

3 – Peter Brock, Craig Lowndes

2 – Norm Beechey, Glenn Seton, Marcos Ambrose, Scott McLaughlin (defending champion)

ALL-TIME SUPERCARS RACE WINS

114 – Jamie Whincup

107 – Craig Lowndes

100 – Mark Skaife

54 – Garth Tander

48 – Peter Brock

41 – Scott McLaughlin