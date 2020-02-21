Supercars drivers ready for emotional 2020

2020 SUPERCARS SEASON SET TO LAUNCH
* McLAUGHLIN STILL THE ONE TO BEAT
Scott McLaughlin broke all sorts of records in 2019, including the most wins in a Supercars season with 18 victories. His maiden Bathurst victory might have been marred by cheating allegations but he’s the most talented driver on the grid and that won’t change.
* HOLDEN’S LAST YEAR
It’s set to be an emotion-filled season as the iconic car brand prepares to wind down operations. How General Motors’ shock announcement affects Holden drivers at this weekend’s season-opening Adelaide 500 will be worth keeping an eye on.
* ALL-TIME SUPERCARS CHAMPIONS
7 – Jamie Whincup
5 – Dick Johnson, Mark Skaife, Ian Geoghegan
4 – Bob Jane, Jim Richards, Allan Moffat
3 – Peter Brock, Craig Lowndes
2 – Norm Beechey, Glenn Seton, Marcos Ambrose, Scott McLaughlin (defending champion)
ALL-TIME SUPERCARS RACE WINS
114 – Jamie Whincup
107 – Craig Lowndes
100 – Mark Skaife
54 – Garth Tander
48 – Peter Brock
41 – Scott McLaughlin