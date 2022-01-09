Superfan crochets 5 miles of yarn for 380 hours to create a giant tapestry of David Attenborough.

It took 380 hours to finish the act of devotion.

A Sir David Attenborough fan has spent 380 hours weaving a five-mile tapestry of his smiling face as a tribute to her hero.

Reka Kohegyi’s impressive crochet portrait is “the size of a double bed,” prompting her husband to jokingly ask if he’matters less than David.”

The ‘national treasure’ can be clearly seen in the artwork’s black and white yarn, which was revealed last month, four months after she accepted the challenge in August.

She revealed on Facebook that she used 7,965m of yarn, costing around £45, over the course of 380 hours, and was powered by 126 cups of tea.

The single mother worked on the piece for two to three hours each day while her three-year-old Olivia was at nursery or in bed, much to her fiance Paul’s chagrin.

When errors forced her to restart twice, she admits it felt impossible, but she insisted that her vision of raising money for charity and her passion for fiber art kept her weaving.

She’s since set up a Just Giving page to raffle off the stunning 6ftx4.5ft blanket and raise money for the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), which David chose in a handwritten letter to her.

“I’ve always admired him and wanted to honor him in some way, so it’s the perfect tribute to a great man,” Reka, who lives in Harlow, Essex, said.

“I’m incredibly proud of it, and I still can’t believe I accomplished it.”

I couldn’t see the picture because I was doing it.

I had to stand up to look at it because it was so big, so it didn’t come together until the very end.

“At first, it was overwhelming.

Even though I didn’t believe it was possible, I kept telling myself, “You can do it.”

I was afraid of making a mistake and having to undo hours of work.

“I never considered quitting because I was determined to finish what I started.”

The charity idea came about 20% of the way through, which gave me an extra boost to keep going.

“It was almost like a personal challenge,” she says.

