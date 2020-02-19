Superliga Standings

Feb 18 (OPTA) – Standings for the Superliga on Monday P W D L F A Pts 1 River Plate 20 13 3 4 37 16 42 2 Boca Juniors 20 11 6 3 27 8 39 3 Argentinos 20 9 8 3 19 13 35 4 Lanús 20 9 7 4 26 22 34 5 R. Central 20 8 9 3 27 23 33 ……………………………………….. 6 Racing Club 20 7 11 2 24 21 32 7 Arsenal 20 8 7 5 32 25 31 8 NOB 20 8 7 5 28 22 31 9 Vélez 19 8 6 5 18 13 30 10 San Lorenzo 20 9 3 8 25 25 30 11 Estudiantes 20 8 5 7 21 17 29 ……………………………………….. 12 Def y Justicia 20 8 5 7 20 17 29 13 Talleres 20 8 4 8 26 25 28 14 Atl. Tucumán 20 7 6 7 19 21 27 15 Independiente 20 7 5 8 24 23 26 16 Banfield 20 6 7 7 18 18 25 17 Córdoba SdE 20 6 6 8 20 25 24 18 Unión 20 6 5 9 18 26 23 19 Aldosivi 20 5 4 11 18 28 19 20 Patronato 20 4 7 9 18 29 19 21 Colón 20 5 3 12 17 29 18 22 Gimn La Plata 20 4 5 11 20 22 17 23 Huracán 20 3 7 10 11 23 16 24 Godoy Cruz 19 4 0 15 18 40 12 1-5: Copa Libertadores 6-11: Copa Sudamericana
Superliga Standings0
