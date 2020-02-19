Superliga Summaries

Feb 18 (OPTA) – Summaries for the Superliga on Monday (start times are CET) Midtjylland (1) 2 Scorers: A. Dreyer 30, A. Mabil 72 Subs used: Schwartz 61 (Vibe), Cools 66 (Paulinho), Cajuste 79 (Sparv) Lyngby (0) 0 Yellow card: Rømer 58, da Silva 80, Corlu 88 Subs used: Corlu 46 (Hebo), Riel 75 (Gregor), Westergaard 78 (Enghardt) Attendance: 6,108 Referee: Morten Krogh ……………………………………………………….. Wednesday, February 19 fixtures (CET/GMT) Nordsjælland v Horsens (1830/1730) Friday, February 21 fixtures (CET/GMT) Hobro v Midtjylland (1900/1800)
