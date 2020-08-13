SuperM Gear Up To Premiere Their Upcoming Single ‘100’ On ‘Good Morning America’

South Korean pop band SuperM will be premiering their upcoming single “100” on the American morning show “Good Morning America” for the first time on August 20.

The K-pop band announced on August 13 that they will be making an appearance on the ABC’s famous morning show to perform their pre-release single, according to Soomi.

The members will also be participating in a video call interview with the show’s hosts, as per Allkpop

The band’s official twitter handle, on August 13, shared a teaser video of the pre-release single and a photograph teaser with the caption “#SuperMonGMA Check out our ‘100’ performance on August 20th” along with various hashtags including #SuperM, #SuperOne, #WeGo100, #SuperMgoes100, and #WeAreTheFuture.

“100,” the group’s first lead single from their upcoming full-length debut album “Super One” will release worldwide on August 14 at 1:00 p.m. KST (12:00 a.m. EDT). The group will also be sharing several versions of their dance performance for the song via ‘THE STAGE’ on SM Entertainment’s official Naver TV channel and the band’s official YouTube channel starting from Aug. 16. Meanwhile, the band will be dropping the album “Super One” on Sept. 25.

SuperM is a special unit formed under SM Entertainment, one of South Korea’s largest entertainment companies in 2019. The group consists of seven members from four of the already existing boy groups under SM Entertainment. The members are Taemin from SHINee, Baekhyun, and Kai from EXO, Taeyong and Mark from NCT 127, and Ten and Lucas from WayV.

The seven-member K-pop band debuted with their self-titled EP (extended play) on October 4, 2019, and became the second South Korean group in history to top the Billboard 200 chart and the first to do so with their debut release. They held their debut concert at the Capitol Records Building in Los Angeles on Oct. 5, 2019, and made their TV debut on The Ellen DeGeneres Talk Show on Oct. 9, 2019.

In April 2020, SuperM became the first group under SM Entertainment to hold a live online concert as part of the world’s first online-dedicated live concert series “Beyond LIVE”.

Meanwhile, BTS, Blackpink and SuperM, three of the most popular K-pop acts right now are all set to release new music this month.