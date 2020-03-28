Supermarkets Limit Number of Shoppers So You Don’t Cram in and Breathe All Over Everyone

A one-in-one-out policy is just one of the ways supermarkets are doing their bit to make sure customers adhere to social distancing.

On Monday, Boris Johnson announced that the UK is on lockdown and that was followed up by an SMS alert from the government to make sure everyone got the message. Social distancing clearly failed, and now it’s time to get serious. People are still allowed to leave the house for exercise and to get essentials from the supermarket though, and a number of them are implementing measures to make sure shoppers are staying at the requisite two metres away from one another.

Waitrose will be limiting the number of customers in-store at any one time, based on the number of tills. A spokesperson for the chain said that branch managers “will use their judgement on customer numbers and when the shop is at capacity to manage social distancing will operate a one in, one out policy.” It’ll also be enlisting “marshals” to keep an eye on customers queuing up in the designated areas outside, to make sure they’re adhering to social distancing guidelines.

Asda, Sainsbury’s, and Morrisons will also be operating a capped customer policy in their stores. Morrisons has already taken action to protect its staff by installing perspex screens at checkouts in stores across the country. Aldi is following suit and has already made a start, while Waitrose, Asda and Lidl will be doing the same. Waitrose is going the extra mile and will be giving staff protective visors to wear while on duty. Tesco hasn’t piped up about its own plans, which is a bit stupid given the circumstances, although it did enforce a cap on essential items earlier this month.

Cash payments are being stopped too, so it’s card only. In a bid to make the checkout process as contact-free as possible, the limit on contactless payments is getting bumped up as of next week, from the current £30 ceiling to £45. [Reuters]

Feature image credit: Reuters