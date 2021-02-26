Supermodel Natalia Vodianova joins UNFPA to tackle stigma, advance women’s health

UNITED NATIONS, Feb. 24 (Xinhua) — The United Nations’ sexual and reproductive health agency, the UN Population Fund (UNFPA), on Wednesday appointed Russian supermodel, philanthropist and impact investor Natalia Vodianova as its newest Goodwill Ambassador, in an effort to empower women and girls, including fighting stigma surrounding menstruation.

“For too long, society’s approach to menstruation and women’s health has been defined by taboo and stigma,” said Vodianova, stressing that the situation “has undermined the most basic needs and rights of women.”

In her new role with UNFPA, Vodianova will seek to help culturally redefine menstruation, as a normal bodily function.

On any given day, more than 800 million women and girls aged 15 to 49 are actively menstruating. In many countries, taboos surrounding the cycle leaves girls vulnerable and can even be life-threatening, said UNFPA, as they are excluded from public life, denied opportunities, sanitation and basic health needs.

The agency said in a press release, that the issue has been starved of the attention it deserves, but in recent years that has started to change, and “achieving this, is central to UNFPA’s mandate.”

“It’s a tragic irony that something as universal as menstruation can make girls feel so isolated … We all have a role to play in breaking the taboos around menstruation,” said UNFPA Executive Director Natalia Kanem, underscoring the significance of spotlighting the damage caused.

She added that the agency “is pleased to partner with such a powerful and committed advocate. Societies prosper when girls are confident, empowered and making their own decisions!”

Over the past three years, Vodianova has teamed up with UNFPA to launch a series of “Let’s Talk” events worldwide, which have mobilized policy makers, civil society and the private sector to help tackle shame, exclusion and discrimination, faced routinely by millions of women and girls.

Raised in poverty by a single mother in Russia, along with caring for a half-sister who has cerebral palsy and autism, Vodianova is a passionate advocate for human rights, including reproductive rights and the rights of people living with disabilities, UNFPA noted.

The agency said it was looking forward to working with her in her role as a bridge builder across the fashion and technology industries, where she’s an influential international voice, to help achieve the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030. Enditem