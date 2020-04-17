Supermoon shines on lockdown Britain: People across the country look to the skies

Stargazing enthusiasts have been marvelling at the emergence of a pink supermoon in the night skies over the UK.

Across the country, people have being grabbing cameras and smartphones to try and record the lunar light show, a welcome respite from the coronavirus pandemic.

Twitter users have posted their attempts to capture the view above them and to share their enjoyment at the ‘amazing’ and ‘beautiful’ sight.

Despite its name, there was no noticeable colour difference to the full moon, which reached its peak during the early hours of Wednesday.

The Pink Supermoon name is a northern Native American reference to an early-blooming wildflower, which starts to pop up in the US and Canada at the beginning of spring.

One user on Twitter commented: ‘It’s great that we can all do something positive and lookup in these dark times.’

Another urged fellow tweeters: ‘That moon is beautiful tonight. Look out your window or step into your garden/balcony if you have one.’

‘If anyone needs a moment of calm, take a look at the moon right now,’ another Twitter user commented.

Peter Fosdike of Warlingham, Surrey took a stunning picture of the Pink Supermoon that consisted of eight shots taken through a tracking telescope to give an awe-inspiring picture.

Sarah Jones, who took a photo of the moon from her back garden in Burton on Trent in Staffordshire, said: ‘The moon is one of my favourite things to take photos of, especially when its full.

‘I just find it calming to look at and to know how many people in the world can see the same thing.’

In some other cultures, the pink moon is known as the sprouting grass moon, the egg moon, and the fish moon.

As this was a supermoon, it also looked up to 14 per cent bigger and 30 per cent brighter in the sky as it reached its closest point to Earth, known as its perigee.

April’s supermoon is the third of the year, following the worm moon on March 9.

The next full moon is referred to as the Flower Moon, which takes place on May 7.

Did you see the pink supermoon? Please send your photographs to [email protected]