‘Supernatural’s’ Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki And Misha Collins Talk Season 15 Finale, Voting

The “Supernatural” Season 15 finale script has undergone some adjustments to accommodate the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Jensen Ackles revealed.

In a Zoom conversation released Tuesday, Ackles, along with co-stars Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins, had a discussion with Senator Cory Booker and Texas senatorial candidate MJ Hegar, with their topics ranging from the importance of voting to the end of “Supernatural.”

Booker and Hegar confessed to being “Supernatural” fans, with the junior senator from New Jersey revealing that he has watched all the seasons twice.

When asked by Booker what fans can expect from the remaining episodes of “Supernatural” Season 15, Ackles teased, “Episode 19 feels kind of like the season finale for 15, and episode 20 feels like the series finale.”

“There have been some adjustments made from the scripts that we were going to shoot in March to the scripts that we’re shooting now,” he continued. “We’ve had to accommodate a pandemic.”

The “Supernatural” actors also discussed the importance of voting, with Padalecki urging people not to miss their chance to make their voices heard.

“Whether you’re red or blue, whether you’re right or left, it’s become more obvious lately, people are starting to realize your vote matters. That is your chance to speak up,” Padalecki said.

Collins echoed his sentiments and said it was important to know who the candidates are and to show up at the polls.

“We can all start by just making sure we’re registered to vote, making sure we know what’s on the ballot, and making sure we show up at the polls,” he said. “That’s a first really, really critical step because the people who we choose to represent us in the government are the people who are going to make the policy decisions that shape the rest of our lives and our kids’ lives.”

“Supernatural,” which is on its final season, has been on hiatus since March amid the coronavirus pandemic. Filming has been completed through episode 18, though there is still post-production work to be done.

Ackles and Padalecki are currently in Vancouver, where filming for the series takes place, to shoot the final two episodes.

Although “Supernatural” is expected to restart filming on Aug. 18, as per the Directors Guild of Canada website, Ackles and Padalecki flew in a few weeks earlier than scheduled as Canada’s law requires visitors to quarantine for 14 days, regardless of whether or not they have symptoms.

The remaining episodes of “Supernatural” Season 15 will air Thursdays on The CW in the fall.