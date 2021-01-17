Supporter groups dissolve in protest of Chinese soccer league Shijiazhuang club’s move

BEIJING, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) — Several supporter groups of Shijiazhuang Ever Bright announced dissolution on Friday in the wake of the Chinese second-tier club’s decision to move to another city next season.

The club released a statement on Friday saying it will move to Cangzhou, another city of Hebei province about 230 kilometers east of Shijiazhuang next season and be renamed the Cangzhou Mighty Lions.

This decision triggered protest from the club’s fan groups.

“Wish what you get can be worth your walking out on us,” a fan group named as Shijiazhuang Blue Endless Wave wrote on social media. “Shijiazhuang’s choice to seek another way of survival brings an end to our five-year-long journey.”

Yizhihui, another fan group of the Shijiazhuang side, said it will cease to exist following the club’s move.

“Yizhihui only supports the Ever Bright club based in Shijiazhuang. Since the club decided to move away, our mission stops today,” it said. Enditem