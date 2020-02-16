Suppression of Huawei reflects gloomy psychology: Chinese FM

BERLIN, Feb. 14 (Xinhua) — Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday rebuffed groundless accusations against Chinese telecom gear giant Huawei, saying that the U.S. suppression of a private company like Huawei is a reflection of gloomy psychology.

“Huawei is a 100-percent privately-owned company, which has developed its business by virtue of its own hardwork and wisdom, and by market competition,” Wang said in an interview with Reuters here on Friday.

“The United States has mobilized its national power and even tried to mobilize its allies for a concentrated suppression of Huawei,” he said. “I’m afraid this is mostly because of Huawei’s great success.”

“Why can’t the United States accept that other countries’ companies can also display their talent in the fields of economy and technology?” said the top Chinese diplomat.

“Perhaps deep down, it doesn’t hope to see other countries develop. It doesn’t want to see that other countries’ enterprises can become big and strong,” he said.

Wang said that the United States has fabricated rumors against Huawei but failed to come up with any credible evidence. Instead, he said, WikiLeaks and Snowden incidents have shown that it is precisely some other communications companies that are spying on the world.

According to Wang, Huawei has officially announced to the world that it is willing to sign “no-backdoor” agreements with any country and organization to prove its innocence and transparency through legally-binding commitment.

“Isn’t this enough?” he asked, saying that suppressing Huawei makes no sense and is immoral.

Some countries, including Britain and Germany, have not been blindly misled by rumors, Wang said. Instead, they are willing to provide a fair competition environment for companies from other countries, including Huawei, on the basis of maintaining the security of their communications infrastructure.

“I think this is in line with market rules and a wise and correct choice made by independent sovereign states,” Wang said.