‘Surely we can do better than this,’ a Sandy Hook Elementary School survivor says.

‘Surely, we can do better than this,’ says a survivor of the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre.

Instead, the nation continues to mourn their deaths on December 31.

14th of December, 2012, in Newtown, Conn.

When the gunshots stopped, 28 people had died, including the gunman, and the nation was stunned.

Adam Lanza murdered 20 first-graders, ages 6 and 7, as well as six school employees, with a semiautomatic rifle, two semiautomatic pistols, and multiple rounds of ammunition.

His mother, Nancy Lanza, 52, had been killed earlier in the day.

On December 14, just after 9:30 a.m., Lanza arrived at Sandy Hook Elementary School.

Lanza shot and killed the principal and school psychologist when they went to investigate the noise they had heard.

“A custodian ran through the halls, warning of a gunman on the loose,” a teacher said. “Someone switched on the intercom, alerting people in the building to the attack – and possibly saving many lives – by allowing them to hear the hysteria going on in the school office.”

“As shots echoed throughout the building, teachers locked their doors and ordered children to huddle in a corner or hide in closets,” the Associated Press reported on Dec.

15th of December, 2012.

“Our hearts are broken today,” President Barack Obama said in a speech to the nation.

… We’ve been through this far too many times as a country.”

On his front lawn, Frank Kulick adjusts a display of wooden crosses and a Jewish Star of David, which represent the victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.

17th of December, 2012, in Newtown, Connecticut

(Photo courtesy of David Goldman of the Associated Press)

READ MORE:Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones faces damages in lawsuits filed by parents over his claims about the Sandy Hook massacre.

The following people were killed:

Some family members of those killed at Sandy Hook founded and lead the Sandy Hook Promise, a national nonprofit organization.

According to its website, its mission is to honor gun violence victims by “providing programs and practices that protect children from gun violence.”

"Sandy Hook Promise is a nonpartisan, nonpartisan organization that promotes sensible program and policy solutions to address the 'human…

