Surge in Brits ditching Covid jitters to make most of Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s Eat Out to Help Out scheme

SOARING numbers of Brits are ditching Covid jitters to lap up Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s Eat Out to Help Out meals.

Some 28 per cent who left their homes in the past week went to a restaurant or café.

The number enjoying meals out has rocketed from ten per cent four weeks ago, the Office for National Statistics said.

The Sun revealed Brits ate out to help out 10.5million times in a single week.

And the surge in dining out has not triggered a spike in people living with the virus.

Mr Sunak today urged more of us to “do our bit” and hit the high street to repower the economy.

He said: “As we’ve seen this week we’ve taken a huge hit. So it’s crucial each of us now starts to do our bit, whether that’s going back to our places of work, shopping in our local area or eating out at our favourite restaurants.

“And I know that this will be done responsibly and safely.”

The ONS estimates 28,300 people in England and Wales had coronavirus from July 27 to August 2.

The number remained the same from August 3 — when half-price meals started — to August 9.

It means one in 1,900 people had Covid-19 during this period.

New infections increased from 3,700 a day to 3,800 but the rise is not statistically significant. It is equivalent to 6.9 new infections per 100,000.

The Government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies believes the epidemic is shrinking by up to four per cent a day.

