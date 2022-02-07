Surpluses and electioneering helped Gov.

On Tuesday, when Tom Wolf delivers his eighth and final budget address, expect to hear a little bit about the Pennsylvania he fantasizes about mixed in with a lot more about the Pennsylvania political reality he’s stuck with.

Because it will be his last time on the rostrum in the ornate House chambers as governor, Wolf is likely to take advantage of the opportunity to remind the Republican-controlled General Assembly of what they have accomplished together, including nearly (dollar)2 billion more for education, criminal justice reforms, a loosening of the state’s liquor sales laws, and a healthy Rainy Day Fund balance.