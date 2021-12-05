Surprising statistics show that the number of police officers killed while on duty doubles every year.

According to statistics, the number of officers killed while on duty has more than doubled in a year.

From April 2020 to March 2021, 23 officers were injured by guns, up from 12 the previous year.

It was also an increase from the previous year’s 17 percent.

In 2017-2018, six officers were shot while on duty, compared to nine in 2016-2017.

Sergeant Matt Ratana, 54, was killed in a custody suite in Croydon, South London, in September, according to the most recent figures for England and Wales.

Hundreds of officers dressed in black lined the route for his memorial last week, according to Home Office statistics.

John Apter, the chair of the Police Federation, has called on the courts to punish those who shoot police officers.

“Those who are responsible must serve time in prison,” he said.

“This unjustified violence must be vigorously addressed.”

“These figures should act as a wake-up call to the Home Office,” David Spencer of the Centre for Crime Prevention added.