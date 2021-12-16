Surprising video shows a delivery man chucking Christmas packages between two BINS.

The moment a delivery man is secretly filmed chucking Christmas packages between two BINS is outrageous.

THE OUTRAGEOUS MOMENT A DELIVERY MAN CARELESSLY THROWED XMAS PACKAGES BETWEEN TWO BINS HAS BEEN CATCHED ON CAMERA.

On Monday, Samantha Wilson was waiting outside a business in Whangarei, New Zealand, when she noticed a NZ Post employee flinging packages around.

She recorded the man jokingly handling the mail and then shared the video on TikTok with the caption “Merry Christmas from NZ Post” and a quirky jingle.

Wilson was taken aback by how the packages were treated at the Whangarei CourierPost Depot.

The woman claimed to have heard rumors of ill-treated mail, but was taken aback to see it being done so openly.

With more than 7,000 employees and contractors, New Zealand Post is the country’s state-owned postal service.

They appeared to be thrown from one bin to the next to avoid the rain, she claims.

Many, according to Wilson, were not handled with the care that their fragile stickers suggested.

Wilson has decided not to use NZ Post’s services again.

Many people who saw the post shared their own horror stories about receiving mail.

Customers can still “absolutely” rely on the service, according to NZ Post chief operating officer Brendon Main, who told the NZ Herald that the incident was an “isolated event.”

“This is without a doubt our busiest Christmas ever in terms of the volume of packages we’re working through,” he explained, “but there is no excuse for what’s in the video.”

Employee who was filmed has been identified by the company.

“We’ve spoken with the individual in question, and we’re working through it with them.”

We expect every package to be handled with more care.”

NZ Post’s spokesperson told Yahoo News Australia that the company was “very disappointed” by the footage.

“These are not the service standards we are proud of, and we apologize for this one-time occurrence,” they said.

“We know that the vast majority of our employees are working extremely hard across the country to ensure that parcels are delivered in time for Christmas, and that they take great pride in their work.”

“We’re extremely disappointed that the careless actions of a single individual could jeopardize the hard work of our thousands of couriers who are performing admirably.”

On social media, the reactions were mixed, with some people siding with the driver.

“Man, if you try to do this job at this time of year, I’m sure you’ll have a hard time,” one person argued.

Another agreed, “This is why you package things well.”

“Unless it says fragile on it, they’ll throw things because it’s easier and faster.”

Another person suggested that the man be more cautious, adding that throwing people’s packages is never an excuse.