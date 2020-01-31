Survey finds majority expect U.S. GDP to grow by 1.1 to 2 pct over coming year

WASHINGTON, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) — About two-thirds of respondents expect inflation-adjusted U.S. gross domestic product (GDP) to increase by 1.1 percent to 2.0 percent over the next four quarters, according to a new survey released by the National Association for Business Economics (NABE) Monday.

“Respondents to the January 2020 NABE Business Conditions Survey are more bullish about economic growth over the coming 12 months than they were in October,” said NABE President Constance Hunter, chief economist at KPMG.

Some 30 percent of respondents expect growth of 2.1 percent to 3.0 percent, compared to 20 percent in October, the latest survey showed.

Meanwhile, the Net Rising Index (NRI) for sales — the percentage of panelists reporting rising sales minus the percentage reporting falling sales — fell for a third consecutive quarter to 15, the lowest reading in nearly four years, and a “notable departure” from the highest reading of 37 in April 2019, according to the survey.

In addition, for the first time in a decade, there are as many respondents reporting decreases as increases in employment at their firms in the previous three months, the survey said.

“However, this may have been due to difficulty finding workers rather than a pullback in demand,” said NABE Business Conditions Survey Chair Megan Greene, senior fellow at the Harvard Kennedy School.

“There was a significant increase in the percentage of firms reporting shortages of unskilled labor, while nearly half reports shortages of skilled labor,” Greene said.

In 2019, U.S. payroll employment rose by 2.1 million, down from a gain of 2.7 million in 2018, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Divided by months, job gains averaged 175,000 in 2019, a sharp drop from the 225,000 figure in the prior year.

The NABE survey also showed wage and salary growth at respondents’ firms “rebounded” in the fourth quarter of 2019, “reversing a slowdown” observed in the previous two quarters. Raising wages remains the most common action to address staffing difficulties, cited by 47 percent of respondents.