Survey reveals job underpayments with millions of workers missing out on wages they’re owed 

A new survey has showed millions of workers have missed out on wages they’re owed.

The findings come from a survey of more than 630 payroll managers by the Australian Payroll Association.

Data showed that the greater the number of employees, the more likely the company is to make payslip mistakes.

Almost two-thirds of organisations with 5,000 or more employees believe they hadn’t spotted and corrected all payroll errors, compared with 27 per cent of businesses with up to only 200 employees.

In addition, 30 per cent admitted to accidentally paying a terminated employee.

Twenty-eight per cent of companies believe employee underpayments occur more frequently in their businesses than overpayments – but only by a little more.

More than a third of Australian companies are not confident that they have identified and corrected all payslip errors.

Another 12 per cent admit they have identified errors that they have not corrected.

And 22 per cent of payroll managers also admitted they don’t do payroll reports for their CEO or CFO, aside from monthly PAYG.

The survey also found that overpayments are more likely to occur within big companies.

Just 18 per cent of businesses with less than 500 employees make overpayments more often than underpayments – compared to 35 per cent of organisations with more than 1000 employees.

‘With the Fair Work Ombudsman frequently cracking down on companies that miss errors in employee payslips, even when these errors are oversights and not deliberate, it’s crucial that organisations do more to rectify these issues,’ Australian Payroll Association CEO Tracy Angwin said.

‘One of the biggest ways that organisations can mitigate payroll errors is by ensuring that their staff receive adequate education and training.

‘This will help to minimise the likelihood of other payroll mistakes occurring, such as accidentally paying a terminated employee.

‘Having strong governance and controls also helps organisations de-risk the payroll function by ensuring they have well-documented processes to help staff understand the current legislation, which changes regularly.’