Survey shows many Chinese children tend to be egocentric

BEIJING, Aug. 9 (Xinhua) — Close to 64 percent of respondents in a recent survey said their children tend to be egocentric, the China Youth Daily reported.

Parents surveyed also expressed concerns over children’s blindly starstruck acts and tendency to “keep up with the Joneses,” according to the survey, whose findings were based on answers from 1,992 parents.

To raise children with virtues, more than 71 percent of the respondents said parents themselves should set a good example, and 58.4 percent highlighted the importance of spending more time with children, the survey showed.

The survey mainly interviewed parents from urban areas, the newspaper said. Enditem