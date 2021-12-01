Survivor recalls the horror of seeing “people dying in front of me” on the channel.

Survivor recalls the horror of seeing “people dying right in front of my eyes” on the television channel.

Mohamed Isa Omar, 28, is one of only two survivors from the dinghy’s 30 passengers.

“I saw people dying in front of me,” one of two men who survived last week’s Channel tragedy said.

Last Wednesday, a dinghy in which they were traveling sank, killing at least 27 people.

Mohamed Isa Omar, 28, is believed to be partially paralyzed as a result of his injuries sustained after being left in the water for 10 hours, and spoke to the BBC from a wheelchair.

He said the passengers, who numbered at least 29 and were all strangers to him, boarded the dingy around 10 p.m. local time and had been on it for about three and a half hours when it began to sink.

Those who still had phones, he said, were desperately trying to call for assistance.

Mr Omar explained, “Our cellphones were already in the water.”

“However, one of us had a working phone and called the [British] authorities, who told him to send the location.”

“However, before he did that, his phone fell into the water, and we were unable to communicate.”

He claimed that a second man had called an English-speaking voice on his phone while on speakerphone, but he had no idea who it was.

“He didn’t stand a chance either,” he said.

“Before he sends anything, the water got his phone as well.”

As a result, people began to drown and die.

I could see people drowning in front of me, but I began to swim.

I noticed a large ship in the distance and began swimming toward it.”

“Those of us who couldn’t swim drowned in minutes and died.”

The water was freezing.”

The only other survivor, Mohammed Shekha Ahmad, 21, said yesterday that as the ship collapsed, the passengers held hands to avoid drowning.

“The people couldn’t take it anymore” when the sun began to rise, he said, adding, “They all gave up on their lives.”

Others “started pumping air while others were emptying water from the boat,” he added, but it “started to sink gradually” despite their efforts.

Mr. Ahmad, as well.

