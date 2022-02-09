Survivors of a Bronx apartment fire and their families are suing the building’s owners.

The New York Daily News (TNS)’s Leonard Greene contributed to this article.

According to new lawsuits seeking damages from the building owners, a Bronx apartment complex where 17 people died in a horrific fire last month was riddled with safety violations that contributed to their deaths.

Jan’s victims included eight children.

When an electric space heater ignited a fire in a tower along East 181st Street near Tiebout Avenue on September 9, thick, suffocating smoke filled the hallways and stairwells.

However, the suits argue that some, if not all, of the deaths could have been avoided if the high-rise’s owners had addressed known safety issues such as malfunctioning doors that should have closed automatically and windows that did not open.

“Remember what happened on January 1st?”

At a news conference outside the building on Tuesday, Fatima Janneh, whose sister Sera, 27, was among those killed, said, “9 was very devastating and tragic, and very unexpected, and could have been avoided.”

“In the fire, I lost my sister.

She was attempting to descend in order to save my family.”

Janneh is named in one of five lawsuits filed in Bronx Supreme Court against the 19-story building’s owners, a group of property developers.

According to the lawsuits, the property owners’ “negligence” contributed to the deaths and injuries caused by the fire.

“Justice is needed for the families of those who died, as well as the other tenants in the building.”

“What happened here has affected all of us,” Janneh said.

The plaintiffs include the mother of a 2-year-old boy who died, as well as the parents of a 12-year-old son and a 5-year-old daughter.

A 20-year-old mother whose 3-month-old son was hospitalized is also suing.

The building is owned by Bronx Park Phase III Preservation, a group of real estate companies whose executives have stated that they are cooperating with the investigation.

On Sunday, Jan. 3, New York City Mayor Eric Adams, 3rd right, walks by an apartment building in the Bronx where a deadly fire occurred.

New York, September 9th, 2022

(AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

Camber Property Group principal Rick Gropper, who served on Mayor Adams’ transition team’s housing committee, is among the executives.

James Yolles, if you’re reading this, you’re probably looking for

Latest News from Infosurhoy