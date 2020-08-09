Survivors of Air India plane crash to be tested for COVID-19

NEW DELHI, Aug. 8 (Xinhua) — All the survivors of Air India Express plane that crashed in the southern India state of Kerala, killing at least 18 people, will be tested for the COVID-19 infection, officials said Saturday.

The decision to carry out tests of survivors was taken by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who visited the Kozhikode medical college where the injured passengers of Air India flight IX 1344 were being treated.

“Yesterday, the fast response of local people and officials made all the difference. They braved bad weather and COVID fears to rescue their fellow beings. The long queues of people who wanted to donate blood was just one example,” the chief minister said in a statement.

Reports said two passengers of the crashed flight tested positive for COVID-19, following which paramilitary Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel were directed to go into preventive quarantine.

The flight from Dubai with 190 people on board on Friday evening overshot the tabletop runway at Kozhikode airport while landing amid heavy rainfall and fell into a 35 feet gorge before breaking into two parts.

“We understand that while rushing to the site many of you were not able to follow COVID-19 protocol. Our priority was to save lives. However, now we have to be vigilant again. We urge all who have been to the crash site to take necessary measures to keep yourself and others safe,” local health minister K K Shailaja said. Enditem